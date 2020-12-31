Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty marginally up

UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just days before their divorce becomes a reality. Britain and the European Union signed the deal on Wednesday and the British parliament will finalise its implementation, ending over four years of negotiation and safeguarding nearly $1 trillion of annual trade.
Both sides said it was a chance to begin a new chapter in a relationship forged as Europe rebuilt after World War Two, but which has often seen Britain as a reluctant participant in ever-tighter political and economic integration.
Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record levels on Wednesday led by gains in metal and auto stocks. Sensex finished 133 points higher at 47,746, while Nifty closed at 13,982. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 supported the rally by ending 0.70 and 0.22 percent higher, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty ended over 1 percent each. Ending in the red was Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty pharma.
