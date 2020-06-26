  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex opens nearly 300 points higher, Nifty above 10,350; ITC, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Mousumi Paul | Published: June 26, 2020 09:28 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market opened on a higher note on Friday led by the gains in banks especially IndusInd Bank. The Sensex opened nearly 300 points higher to 35,141 and Nifty50 opened at 10,384, up nearly 90 points. Broader market outperformed the equity indices, midcap and smallcap indices traded over one percent each. All sectors traded in the green with Nifty PSU Bank as the best-performing sector, up nearly 2 percent. IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Infosys, Zee Entertainment and ITC were the Nifty50 top gainers while Bharti Infratel, Kotak Bank, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC remained the top losers.

