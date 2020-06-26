Stock Market Live: Sensex opens nearly 300 points higher, Nifty above 10,350; ITC, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Stock Update: Hindustan Unilever completes acquisition of VWash from Glenmark Pharma. The acquisition was announced on March 23. At 9:25 am, HUL's shares traded 0.56 percent lower to Rs 2,161.05 apiece while Glenmark Pharma rose one percent higher to Rs 463 on the NSE.
Opening Bell: Market opens higher led by the gains in banks; IndusInd Bank top gainer, up over 3%
The Indian market opened on a higher note on Friday led by the gains in banks especially IndusInd Bank. The Sensex opened nearly 300 points higher to 35,141 and Nifty50 opened at 10,384, up nearly 90 points. Broader market outperformed the equity indices, midcap and smallcap indices traded over one percent each. All sectors traded in the green with Nifty PSU Bank as the best-performing sector, up nearly 2 percent. IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Infosys, Zee Entertainment and ITC were the Nifty50 top gainers while Bharti Infratel, Kotak Bank, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC remained the top losers.
Petrol prices increase by 21 paise, diesel by 17 paise per litre; check rates here
Petrol prices were hiked for second straight day while diesel prices were raised for the 20th day in a row on Friday. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 19-21 and 15-17 paise per litre respectively across the metro cities, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.
Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.13 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.19 a litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 86.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.51 per litre on Friday.
The price of petrol was revised to Rs 81.82 per litre in Kolkata, while the price of diesel was lowered to Rs 75.34, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. Read more
IndiGo conducts surveys among passengers to check demand outlook
India's largest airline IndiGo is conducting a survey among its passengers to check demand outlook amid COVID-19 pandemic. The initial results of the survey are expected next week.
In an e-mail to its passengers, the airline has requested them to answer a questionnaire consisting of 14 multiple-choice questions.
"It has been a lot of change. We feel that we are establishing a name as a very clean, a very hygienic airline and in fact, we are going to introduce a survey specifically on that. We hope to get the first results next week,” IndiGo chief commercial officer William Boulter said today at an industry webinar today. Click here to read more
Railways cancels all regular train services till August 12 as COVID-19 cases mount
All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday.
Source said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.
However, all special trains -- 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 -- will continue, they said.
The limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said.
"All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated," the Railway Board order stated.
Earlier, the Railways had cancelled all trains till June 30.
Firstly, let's see how the market fared on Thursday
Indian stocks swung between gains and losses on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its growth outlook for the country and forecast a deeper global recession. However, gains in consumer and financial stocks offset the losses.
The Sensex ended 27 points lower at 34,842 while the Nifty ended 16 points lower to settle at 10,289. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices also rose 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
ITC, Hero Moto, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, and GAIL were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Hindalco, IOC, Eicher Motors, and HCL Tech led the losses.
Sectors were trading mixed yesterday with Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma rising the most, up 2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank also rose 0.4 percent. Among losers, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty fell around 1 percent while Nifty Metal shed 0.7 percent for the day.
To begin with, the Indian market is likely to open higher on Friday following gains in Asian peers while investors will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation amid concerns with cases continuing to surge. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 52.50 points higher at 10,288.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.