Stock Market Live: Sensex opens nearly 300 points higher, Nifty above 10,350; ITC, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Petrol prices increase by 21 paise, diesel by 17 paise per litre; check rates here



Petrol prices were hiked for second straight day while diesel prices were raised for the 20th day in a row on Friday. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 19-21 and 15-17 paise per litre respectively across the metro cities, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.13 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.19 a litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 86.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.51 per litre on Friday.

The price of petrol was revised to Rs 81.82 per litre in Kolkata, while the price of diesel was lowered to Rs 75.34, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. Read more