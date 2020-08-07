Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; HPCL, Vodafone Idea, Lupin in focus

Let's quickly go through the market closing yesterday!

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Thursday after the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy.

The Sensex ended 362.12 points or 0.96 percent higher at 38,025.45 while the Nifty surged 98.50 points or 0.89 percent to close at 11,200.15. Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap gaining over 1 percent and Nifty Smallcap index ending over 0.3 percent higher.

Nifty Bank advanced 133 points to end at 21,643 level. Among sectors, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metals, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty FMCG rallied over 1 percent each while Nifty PSU Bank index ended in the red.

Tata Steel, Infosys, GAIL India, Bajaj Finance and UPL led the gains among Nifty constituents while Eicher Motors, Shree Cements, Adani Ports & SEZ M&M and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top index losers.