Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; HPCL, Vodafone Idea, Lupin in focus

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Thursday after the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy.
The Sensex ended 362.12 points or 0.96 percent higher at 38,025.45 while the Nifty surged 98.50 points or 0.89 percent to close at 11,200.15. Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap gaining over 1 percent and Nifty Smallcap index ending over 0.3 percent higher.
Nifty Bank advanced 133 points to end at 21,643 level. Among sectors, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metals, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty FMCG rallied over 1 percent each while Nifty PSU Bank index ended in the red.
Tata Steel, Infosys, GAIL India, Bajaj Finance and UPL led the gains among Nifty constituents while Eicher Motors, Shree Cements, Adani Ports & SEZ M&M and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top index losers.
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee yesterday announced that the key policy rates will remain unchanged. Repo rate at 4 percent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent.
On the opening bell today, the Indian market is expected to open flat on Friday amidst a mixed trend in the peer markets. At 7:43 am, the SGX Nifty traded 11 points lower at 11,201, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.