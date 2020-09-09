Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty reclaims 11,250 as RIL, IT stocks turn positive

Market Watch: Deven Choksey of KRChoksey On Metals

"The metal stocks rallied largely because of the firming up of the metal prices in the global markets and the reason for the global metal prices firming up largely stays with the crude oil prices firming up. So because of the energy cost going up, the metal price is firmed up. So it is more of a price surge which has happened largely because of the input cost increasing and second aspect is excess liquidity chasing the few asset classes and it includes even the metal commodity class, that is where you saw the rise in the prices. If you see the genuine increase in the demand in the global economy, it is not found. India is a little different story, we are relatively better placed because of the demand scenario remaining intact with the projects getting executed by the government and others. So from that perspective our companies are benefited because of the increase in the global prices. I do not know whether this could be a rally kind of a thing but I would rather like to take one at a time – maybe if we see the crude oil prices going up then probably the view would remain strong on the metal otherwise it has covered the ground for the time being."