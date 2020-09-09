Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty reclaims 11,250 as RIL, IT stocks turn positive

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pared some losses after as RIL, IT stocks - TCS and Infosys turned positive after opening lower. However, losses in financials kept the sentiment lower with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and HDFC weighing the most.
MCX witnesses record high silver delivery
The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Tuesday said it has witnessed a record-breaking 12-year high in silver delivery. A total of 139.96 tonnes of silver has been delivered via Silver (30 kg) September contract along with Silver Mini (5 kg) and Silver Micro (1 kg) August contracts on MCX, the exchange said in a statement. For Silver (30 Kg) September contract, 127.50 tonnes of silver has been delivered. The September contract also created a record when it marked a 12-year high for delivery in a single contract. More here
Deepak Kochhar in ED custody till September 19
A court here on Tuesday remanded Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till September 19 in a money laundering case. Deepak Kochhar was arrested here on Monday under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe. Officials had said Deepak Kochhar was placed under arrest as the agency wants to put him under custodial interrogation to obtain more details about some fresh evidence gathered in this case, that was filed under the criminal sections of the anti-money laundering law in January last year.
Global equities selling off; SGX Nifty indicating a lower opening today. Here are some global cues
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on September 9
Wipro | The IT major announced plans to set up a Digital Innovation Hub in Düsseldorf, Germany. The proposed Digital Innovation Hub will serve as Wipro’s flagship center in Europe and will offer digital transformation expertise to companies in Germany, enable organizations to cross skill and upskill besides supporting talent development in local communities.
PowerGrid Corporation of India | The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval to the company to undertake monetization of its Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) assets, held in existing Special Purpose Vehicle, through Infrastructure Investment Trust.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine study paused after one illness
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates if a report of a patient with a serious side effect is linked to the shot. In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the company said its standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data. AstraZeneca didn’t reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it a potentially unexplained illness. The news site STAT first reported the pause in testing, saying the possible side effect occurred in the United Kingdom. An AstraZeneca spokesperson confirmed the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the U.S. and other countries. More here
Major Asian indices trading with cuts of around 1% following yesterday's rout in the mother market
SGX Nifty trading at levels around 11,270 Vs Nifty September Fut's Tuesday close of 11,320, indicating an opening in the red today
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices fell in the last leg of trade to end with minor cuts on Tuesday dragged by selling across most key indices, however, IT stocks and index heavyweight RIL capped gains. The Sensex ended 52 points lower at 38,365 while the Nifty fell 37 points to settle at 11,317. Broader markets, however, underperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. All key sectors, except Nifty IT, were also in the red for the day. Nifty Metal index fell the most, down over 3 percent while Nifty Pharma lost 1.6 percent. The banking and auto indices were also down 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
