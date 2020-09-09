  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 7 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty reclaims 11,250 as RIL, IT stocks turn positive

Pranati Deva | Published: September 09, 2020 09:45 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pared some losses after as RIL, IT stocks - TCS and Infosys turned positive after opening lower. However, losses in financials kept the sentiment lower with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and HDFC weighing the most. 

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement