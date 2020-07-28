  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate gains at the open for Indian equities

Pranati Deva | Published: July 28, 2020 08:00 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday following Asian peers as they track overnight gains in Wall Street. Meanwhile, trends on SGX Nifty also indicate gains at the open for Indian equities. SGX Nifty trading at levels around 11,184 versus Nifty July Futures' close of 11,122.

