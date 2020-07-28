Stock Market Live: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate gains at the open for Indian equities

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

Indian shares inched lower on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks fell after a central bank report forecast that bad loans could soar due to a rise in debt amid the pandemic. A record jump in daily coronavirus cases also weighed on the sentiment. The Sensex ended 194 points lower at 37,935 while the Nifty lost 62 points to settle at 11,132. Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while ICICI Bank, Zee, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank led the losses.