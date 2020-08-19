  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty nears 11,450; RIL, banks gain

Pranati Deva | Published: August 19, 2020 09:21 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains Asian peers after they climbed to a seven-month peak. Gains in domestic indices were led by banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. The banking index surged 0.7 percent while the pharma and auto sectors were up around half a percent each.

