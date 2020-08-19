Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty nears 11,450; RIL, banks gain

Here are CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 19



Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The company’s Q1FY21 net profit fell 94.3 percent to Rs 30.4 crore from Rs 530.6 crore while revenue declined 34.7 percent to Rs 1,312 crore from Rs 2,008 crore, YoY. The company has appointed Subhash Chandra as Chairman Emeritus and R Gopalan as Chairman of the board.

Yes Bank | The bank has repaid the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Rs 35,000 crore out of the Rs 50,000 crore of Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) that was extended to the bank to make up for any shortfall in deposits during the crisis in March this year.



Indiabulls Real Estate | The company has signed definitive merger documentation with Embassy Group. IBREL existing shares to be valued at Rs 92.50 per share. NAM shareholders will get 6.619 shares of IBREL for every 10 shares of NAM.

Click here for more