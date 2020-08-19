Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty nears 11,450; RIL, banks gain

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by banks, RIL
Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains Asian peers after they climbed to a seven-month peak as S&P 500 scaled all-time highs in overnight trade. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 217 points higher at 38,745 while the Nifty rose 60 points to 11,445. Gains in domestic indices were led by banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. The banking index surged 0.7 percent while the pharma and auto sectors were up around half a percent each. L&T, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank Reliance Idnustries, and ITC were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index at opening while HCL Tech, Nestle, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and BPCL led the losses.
Global Markets: Asian stocks at 7-month highs after Wall Street cracks more records
Asian shares climbed to a seven-month peak on Wednesday tracking the S&P 500, which scaled all-time highs driven by ever expanding policy stimulus aimed at cushioning the blow to economies from the coronavirus pandemic. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.3 percent, up for a third straight day to 570.80 points, a level not seen since late January. The gains were driven by Australian shares, up 0.8 percent and South Korea, which added 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei nudged up too though Chinese shares started weaker with the blue-chip CSI300 index off 0.7 percent. Overnight, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set records soon after the opening bell following strong sales growth reported by major US retailers including Walmart, Kohl's and Home Depot.
Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Capital Management is underweight on the financial sector.
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral for today
- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,410
- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 385
- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,085
- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910
- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,100, target at Rs 4,280
Jefferies says its eco proprietary eco indicator improved to 86% of pre-COVID level after 5 weeks of nearly flattish trends
Here are a few global cues ahead of today's trade
Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Netmeds
Reliance Industries (RIL) announced that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired a majority equity stake in Vitalic Health and its subsidiaries Netmeds for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 620 crore. The investment represents around 60 percent holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100 percent direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries -- Tresara Health, Netmeds Market Place and Dadha Pharma Distribution. Vitalic and its subsidiaries are in the pharma distribution, sales, and business support services. Its subsidiary run Netmeds that connects customers to pharmacists and enable door step delivery of medicines, nutritional health and wellness products. More here
Here are CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 19
Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The company’s Q1FY21 net profit fell 94.3 percent to Rs 30.4 crore from Rs 530.6 crore while revenue declined 34.7 percent to Rs 1,312 crore from Rs 2,008 crore, YoY. The company has appointed Subhash Chandra as Chairman Emeritus and R Gopalan as Chairman of the board.
Yes Bank | The bank has repaid the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Rs 35,000 crore out of the Rs 50,000 crore of Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) that was extended to the bank to make up for any shortfall in deposits during the crisis in March this year.
Indiabulls Real Estate | The company has signed definitive merger documentation with Embassy Group. IBREL existing shares to be valued at Rs 92.50 per share. NAM shareholders will get 6.619 shares of IBREL for every 10 shares of NAM.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended nearly at day's high on Tuesday as banking and cement stocks contributed most gains. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks for the second day, ending over a percent higher. Nifty Midcap100 index ended 1.24 percent higher while Nifty Smallcap100 index rose 1.52 percent. Barring pharma index, all sectors ended in the green, Nifty Realty jumped the most, over 4 percent followed by Nifty Media (2.16 percent) and Nifty Financials (1.97 percent).
