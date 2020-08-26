Stock Market Live: Sensex rangebound, Nifty below 11,500; auto stocks gain

Two-wheelers neither luxury nor sin goods, merit GST rate revision, says FM



In what could be a big push to make two-wheeler vehicles cheaper and might boost the demand, the government is considering whether the goods and services tax (GST) rates can be cut for this segment. Extending hope for the industry and the consumers, while responding to a question at a CII forum about the need for lowering GST rates on 2-wheelers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “this was indeed a good suggestion as this category is neither a luxury nor a sin good and hence merits a rate revision. Consequently, this will be taken up with the GST Council.” Meanwhile, when CNBC-TV18 checked with sources about how soon the proposal can be taken up with the GST Council, they told that “the proposal of GST rate revision for 2-wheelers will have to be sent to the GST fitment committee and is not likely to be taken up immediately” More here