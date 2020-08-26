Stock Market Live: Sensex rangebound, Nifty below 11,500; auto stocks gain

BUZZING: Himadri Chem has been on a tear this month, stock is up nearly 4% today and gained around 35% in last 1 month
"Any cut on prices – from the GST point of view or from the insurance point of view – as far as two-wheelers are concerned, is going to be a welcome move. Lower the cost of acquisition for the customer, better would be the demand stimulation. The cost of fund is lower, so it is again lower stress on the pocket of the consumer. In the rural area, the activities have picked up. With monsoon progressing well, I would think that demand would be picking up. With this kind of cut happening into the prices, quite possible you should be seeing the normal two-wheeler year in Q4 of the financial year. That is where I feel that they would have the headroom. Remain positive on two-wheelers as of now. My liking has been with Bajaj Auto. It remains a relatively stronger company."
Indian indices opened with minor gains on Wednesday, tracking muted trend in Asian peers. Gains in banks and auto stocks were capped by losses in index heavyweights HDFC and Bharti Airtel. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 58 points higher at 38,902 while the Nifty was up 21 points at 11,493. Four of the top five gainers on the Nifty50 index were auto stocks. Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Tat Motors rose 2-4 percent while Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Wipro, Coal India, and UltraTech led the losses.
In what could be a big push to make two-wheeler vehicles cheaper and might boost the demand, the government is considering whether the goods and services tax (GST) rates can be cut for this segment. Extending hope for the industry and the consumers, while responding to a question at a CII forum about the need for lowering GST rates on 2-wheelers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “this was indeed a good suggestion as this category is neither a luxury nor a sin good and hence merits a rate revision. Consequently, this will be taken up with the GST Council.” Meanwhile, when CNBC-TV18 checked with sources about how soon the proposal can be taken up with the GST Council, they told that “the proposal of GST rate revision for 2-wheelers will have to be sent to the GST fitment committee and is not likely to be taken up immediately” More here
- Buy HEG with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 965
- Buy Avenue Supermarts with a stop loss of Rs 2,320, target at Rs 2,400
- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 200, target at Rs 215
- Buy M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 140
- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,450
Global Markets: Asian stocks set for cautious gains on Sino-U.S. trade hopes
Asian stock were set for a choppy session on Wednesday, following a mixed Wall Street lead as markets cheered signs of progress in U.S.-Sino trade negotiations but remained cautious about the broader economic outlook. Top U.S. and Chinese officials reaffirmed their commitment to a trade deal that had appeared on shaky ground because of worsening bilateral ties following weeks of escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.55 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.09 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.1 percent. Emerging market stocks rose 0.59 percent.
Tata Motors to reduce its debt to near-zero levels in next 3 years: N Chandrasekaran
The Tata Motors Ltd (TML) group plans to reduce its automotive debt to near-zero levels in the next three years, its chairman N Chandrasekaran told shareholders. Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting, Chandrasekaran said, "Currently, the TML group has a net automotive debt of Rs 48,000 crore. Our target is reducing this debt to near-zero levels in the next three years. Investments in TML have reduced to 50 percent this fiscal." Chandrasekaran also highlighted the impact on the automotive sector of COVID-19 pandemic and increasing trade tensions between major countries around the world. Read more
State Bank of India | Moody's Investors Service has downgraded State Bank of India's standalone profile to ba2 from ba1 saying it sees the bank's asset quality and profitability deteriorating.
Tata Consultancy Services | S&P has revised outlook on TCS to 'Stable' on weakening business sentiment and affirmed 'A' rating. S&P says TCS will face slower revenue growth and profitability over 12-18 months.
SGX Nifty trading at around 11,490 indicates an opening in the green on Dalal Street today
Indian shares hit a six-month high before giving up most of their early gains to end marginally higher on Tuesday. A drop in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and Infosys capped the gains, however, banks and financials supported the indices. The Sensex ended 45 points higher at 38,844 while the Nifty rose 6 points to settle at 11,472.
