Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty off day's high; IT, pharma stocks gain, auto, banks drag

Hotel bills above Rs 20,000, jewellery purchase of over Rs 1 lakh to come under I-T scanner
As Narendra Modi government announced a landmark shift in the income tax administration to make it simple, painless and transparent, soon your hotel bill above Rs 20,000, health insurance premium above Rs 20,000, payment of education fees above Rs 1 lakh, purchase of jewellery, white goods, paintings, marble above Rs 1 lakh could get you under the income tax scanner. In a list of proposed measures to widen the tax base, in a tweet, government said no taxpayer should be left behind in the drive to ensure better compliance and transparency. According to the tweet, such transactions including others, will be a part of the transaction reporting framework of the income tax department. It is understood that to include these transactions formally, the tax department will have to come up with a notification. More here
Chinese firms flood into US IPOs despite delisting threat
The US government is threatening to delist Chinese companies that do not meet US accounting standards, but mainland firms are rushing to offer their shares on New York exchanges, sometimes in blockbuster deals. Despite the threat and rising US-China tensions, the allure of a valuation on the world's deepest stock market makes the risk of eventual delisting manageable, while financial-technology companies find the regulatory burden of a US listing lighter than that in mainland China or Hong Kong, companies, advisers and investors say. So far this year, Chinese companies have raised USD 5.23 billion in US initial public offerings, more than double the USD 2.46 billion for the same period last year, Refinitiv data show. Property management company KE Holdings, backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, raised USD 2.12 billion in its US listing on Thursday, the 18th Chinese firm to list there this year. More here
Technical View | Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
The benchmark Nifty is clearly struggling to surpass 11,350-11,400. In our sense, if Nifty doesn’t surpass the mentioned resistance zone, the possibility of it falling is quite high. In fact, if we look at the daily chart meticulously, we can see a formation of ‘Head and Shoulder’ pattern on daily chart and we are currently placed at the higher end of the right shoulder, which is the decisive one. Yes, it’s slightly early to comment on it as such pattern generally requires confirmation in the form of breaching the neckline (in this case, its around 11,235-11,175). Let see, in our sense, if any directional move has to happen in index, it will happen in next 1-2 days. We continue to remain cautious and advise traders to stay light. In fact with yesterday’s spectacular move, the NIFTY MIDCAP 50 has almost reached its strong resistance zone of weekly ‘200-SMA. So it’s important to take a note of this as well.
Rupee Opens | Indian rupee opened flat at 74.85 per dollar as against previous close of 74.84.
Tata Steel Q1FY21 | The company posted a net loss of Rs 4,373.6 crore in Q1FY21 as against a profit of Rs 699.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue declined 32.4 percent to Rs 24,288.5 crore from Rs 35,947.1 crore, YoY. EBITDA fell 90.6 percent to Rs 505.5 crore while EBITDA margin was at 2.1 percent versus 15 percent, YoY.
Tata Power’s Praveer Sinha says the company is looking at reducing debt by Rs 25,000 crore by end of this FY.
Outgoing MD of HDFC Bank Aditya Puri says 'best is yet to come' in letter to employees
Outgoing Managing Director of HDFC Bank Aditya Puri in an emotionally charged letter to employees reiterated his 26-year journey with the bank and said that "the best is yet to come". Puri expressed how satisfied he was to pass on his responsibilities to Sashidhar Jagdishan to lead the bank. HDFC Bank, recently announced that Jagdishan would take over as managing director from October 27. Click here for the complete letter he wrote to all employees
Strong anti-China sentiment possible game changer for domestic industry, says L&T's AM Naik
Amidst geopolitical tensions between China and India, several stalwarts of India Inc have supported the Narendra Modi government restricting business with Chinese companies. AM Naik, the chairman of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is no exception to this. Addressing shareholders at L&T's 75th AGM, Naik said anti-China sentiment poses an opportunity for India Inc, "The strong anti-China sentiment within India and around the world is a possible game changer for domestic industry. To leverage these trends and harness them for productive purposes, we need to move beyond knee-jerk responses and draw up a long-term strategy with a time-bound plan for implementation." More here
A look at the index gainers this morning; Tata Steel shrugs off weak Q1 earnings, leading the Nifty
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher; all indices in the green
Indian shares opened higher on Friday led by gains in all key indices. However, the sentiment was capped as Asian shares fell on Friday after lacklustre Chinese economic data. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 128 points higher at 38,438 while the Nifty rose 35 points to 11,335. Broader markets were also positive with the midcap and smallcap indices up around half a percent each. All sectors were in the green at opening with metal and pharma indices rising 0.5 percent each and bank, IT, and FMCG indices up around 0.3 percent.
Global Markets: Asian stocks falter after China data disappointment
Asian shares fell on Friday after lacklustre Chinese economic data and worries about a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus discouraged some investors from taking on risk. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.24 percent, although shares in Japan rose 0.07 percent. South Korean stocks fell 1.27 percent after authorities reported the largest number of new coronavirus cases since March. Chinese shares erased early gains and fell 0.1 percent as a slower-than-expected rise in industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales weighed on investor sentiment.
List of earnings you need to watch out for today
Top stock recos by Ashwani Gujral for today
- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,085, target at Rs 1,140
- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 192
- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 126, target at Rs 140
- Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 212
- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 365
Dollar drifts higher as coronavirus, China data sap confidence
The dollar drifted higher on Friday, helped by strong U.S. jobs data as well as firmer global demand for safe-havens amid concerns about the coronavirus recovery, setting the currency up to potentially snap a seven-week losing streak. Soft Chinese retail and production figures cast a pall over the mood in Asia, dragging on the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars. China’s industrial output rose more slowly than expected in July and retail sales fell for a seventh straight month, suggesting some bumps in even the world’s most promising rebound. Troubling signs also emerged on the health front in Asia, with a dozen new cases in New Zealand - which is considering whether to ease or extend its lockdown of Auckland - and the biggest daily jump in new cases in South Korea since March.
Here are some global cues from this morning & overnight
Retail inflation climbs to 6.93% in July due to high food prices
India's retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded 6.93 percent in the month of July as food prices continued to soar due to disrupted supply chains, showed data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday. The retail inflation based on Consumer Prince Index was 6.09 percent in June 2020 and 3.15 percent in the year-ago period. The food inflation, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, increased to 9.62 percent in July. The retail inflation in June was 6.23 percent, while the food inflation stood at 8.72 percent.
Earnings: Tata Steel slips into red, posts Rs 4,648 crore net loss in Q1
Domestic steel major Tata Steel on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 714.03 crore during the same period a year ago, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing. Total income dropped to Rs 24,481.09 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 36,198.21 crore earlier. The company''s expenses also reduced to Rs 27,892.09 crore from Rs 34,447.42 crore in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal.
JUST IN: China July industrial output up 4.8% YoY Vs expectation of 5% rise; up 0.98% MoM.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended lower on Thursday after paring all morning gains led by banking and pharma names. However, auto stocks continued to gain, with Tata Motors leading the pack (4.55%). Broader markets continued to outperform the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes ending 1.66 percent and 0.77 percent higher. Auto, Metal and Media indices ended over a percent higher. Tata Motors was the Nifty50 top gainer of the day while Sun Pharma remained the index top loser.
