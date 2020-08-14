  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty off day's high; IT, pharma stocks gain, auto, banks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: August 14, 2020 10:33 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian shares pared some morning gains but continued trading higher on Friday led by IT and pharma stocks, however, losses in banks and auto stocks capped the gains.

