Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty off day's high; IT, pharma stocks gain, auto, banks drag

Hotel bills above Rs 20,000, jewellery purchase of over Rs 1 lakh to come under I-T scanner

As Narendra Modi government announced a landmark shift in the income tax administration to make it simple, painless and transparent, soon your hotel bill above Rs 20,000, health insurance premium above Rs 20,000, payment of education fees above Rs 1 lakh, purchase of jewellery, white goods, paintings, marble above Rs 1 lakh could get you under the income tax scanner. In a list of proposed measures to widen the tax base, in a tweet, government said no taxpayer should be left behind in the drive to ensure better compliance and transparency. According to the tweet, such transactions including others, will be a part of the transaction reporting framework of the income tax department. It is understood that to include these transactions formally, the tax department will have to come up with a notification. More here