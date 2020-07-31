  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty swing between gains and losses; IT gains, financials drag

Pranati Deva | Published: July 31, 2020 09:31 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were volatile, swinging between gains and losses on Friday dragged by financials, however, gains in IT stocks capped some losses. HCL Tech, BPCL, Adani Ports, Wipro and TCS were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Kotak Bank, HDFC, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's, and HDFC Bank led the losses.

