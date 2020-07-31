Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty swing between gains and losses; IT gains, financials drag

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were volatile, swinging between gains and losses on Friday dragged by financials, however, gains in IT stocks capped some losses. HCL Tech, BPCL, Adani Ports, Wipro and TCS were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Kotak Bank, HDFC, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's, and HDFC Bank led the losses.
Jul 31, 2020
09:45
Harendra Kumar, MD, Elara Securities on HDFC and FMCG stocks
On HDFC
HDFC has held up its performance quite well but prima facie the market is very worried about the increasing supply on the financial stocks. The amount of supply that is coming up in the financial side is not a small number and given that the credit outlook is so tepid for the next six-eight months, their ability to generate ROEs on that fund raise is very limited. So the market is not pricing in the current numbers but in terms of the outlook and their ability to generate superior returns over the cost of equity which is going to be the limiting factor for financial stocks. Analysts like some of the private banks with good liability franchises but in my view it is more of a – to stay invested if you have to stay invested in financial stocks. So yes HDFC, ICICI Bank and for that matter even Axis after these results look reasonably better placed than some of the other banks.
On FMCG
We don’t find comfort of value at this point of time at least in the largecaps. My shift from FMCG – if you want to limit this behaviour in terms of steady growth – will shift towards technology. I think they have similar characteristics what FMCG had over the last 10 years. They have good ROEs, they have good stable businesses, management and they are seeing catalyst for topline growth. So my bet would be on a significant rerating in terms of P/E multiples for some of the IT stocks at this moment, not so much for FMCG stocks.
Jul 31, 2020
09:35
UPL's EBITDA margins are expected to improve due to synergy gains realized from Arysta integration & operating leverage. The company is aiming to reduce its net debt to EBITDA to 2x by FY21 from 2.9x as at FY20.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower as financials fall
Indian indices opened with minor cuts on Friday as gains in IT stocks were capped by losses in financials. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 93 points lower at 37,643 while the Nifty fell 27 points to 11,075. HCL Tech, BPCL, Adani Ports, Wipro and TCS were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Kotak Bank, HDFC, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's, and HDFC Bank led the losses.
AAI asks SpiceJet to operate on cash and carry basis, but defers decision later
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had placed SpiceJet's operations under "cash and carry" arrangement at all airports, via a notice issued on July 29. However, the decision has now been deferred. Under the cash and carry mode, an airline can use airport facilities only after making advance payments. "Airports Authority of India deferred its decision to put SpiceJet on cash and carry. SpiceJet continues to have normal operations at all AAI-run airports as before without any impediments," the airline's spokesperson told CNBC-TV18. An airline has to make payments for services such as landing, parking and using navigation services to the Airports Authority of India. As per the standard procedure of AAI, an official said that airlines can maintain dues equivalent to half of their security deposit. This is not the first time SpiceJet has faced such a situation, but the notice underlines the abysmal condition of the domestic carrier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon records profit in international business; indicates more hiring in India
Amazon has recorded a profit of $345 million in its international business, helped by an increase in sales amid the coronavirus crisis. This is the first such quarterly profit globally in the last several years. Amazon's international business is led by Europe, India, and Japan, and the company has seen losses from its international business often climb to as high as $900 million in some quarters. Over the recent quarters as well, the company has seen high international losses -- a loss of nearly $400 million in the March quarter and $617 million in the December quarter. In the second quarter of the last financial year, Amazon saw losses of $600 million in its international business.
On the India front, Amazon management said the country is seeing the biggest investments among the new markets the company is looking at. "In India, we are focused on digitising Indian sellers and small businesses and we have launched features for digitisation. There is great work being done by the team. They have goals there of getting more sellers and hiring more people," the CFO said. More here
Reliance Q1 net profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 13,248 crore; Jio turns in stellar performance
Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 31 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 13,248 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, despite the disruption caused in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number was ahead of street expectations. In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs 10,104 crore. The company's technology arm Jio Infocomm turned in a strong performance because of a massive surge in data consumption. Revenues rose 34 percent to Rs 19,513 crore, EBITDA spiked 55 percent year-on-year to Rs 7281 crore, and net profit nearly trebled to Rs 2520 crore. Commenting on the performance, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director Reliance Industries said: "The severe demand destruction due to global lockdowns impacted our hydrocarbons business but the flexibility in our operations enabled us to operate at near-normal levels and deliver industry-leading results. More here
Jul 31, 2020
08:16
HDFC gets shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 1.25 lakh cr via debt securities
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday said the company's shareholders have approved raising up to Rs 1.25 lakh crore by issuing bonds or other hybrid instruments on a private placement basis. The approval was received at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) held through audio visual medium. On July 2, the company had informed about its capital raising plan and said that it would seek shareholders' nod at the AGM. As a special business, the board of directors got approval for issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures and/or other hybrid instruments on private placement basis up to an amount not exceeding Rs 1,25,000 crore, HDFC Ltd said.
JUST IN: China July manufacturing PMI at 51.1 versus Reuters poll of 50.7 & 50.9 (MoM)
Jul 31, 2020
07:45
Wall Street ends mixed with Nasdaq eking a positive finish as investors awaited quarterly results from tech giants due after market close, including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook. Dow, S&P 500 ended lower after US government released data showing biggest quarterly GDP contraction.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended lower Thursday dragged by selling in banks, energy and metals on the monthly futures & options expiry day. However, pharma and IT positive for the day. The Sensex ended 335 points lower at 37,736 while the Nifty lost 101 points to settle at 11,102. BPCL, IndusInd Bank, IOC, Axis Bank and HDFC were the top draggers on the Nifty50 index while Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Vedanta, and Maruti were the top gainers.
Jul 31, 2020
07:27
