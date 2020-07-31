Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty swing between gains and losses; IT gains, financials drag

Harendra Kumar, MD, Elara Securities on HDFC and FMCG stocks



On HDFC



HDFC has held up its performance quite well but prima facie the market is very worried about the increasing supply on the financial stocks. The amount of supply that is coming up in the financial side is not a small number and given that the credit outlook is so tepid for the next six-eight months, their ability to generate ROEs on that fund raise is very limited. So the market is not pricing in the current numbers but in terms of the outlook and their ability to generate superior returns over the cost of equity which is going to be the limiting factor for financial stocks. Analysts like some of the private banks with good liability franchises but in my view it is more of a – to stay invested if you have to stay invested in financial stocks. So yes HDFC, ICICI Bank and for that matter even Axis after these results look reasonably better placed than some of the other banks.



On FMCG



We don’t find comfort of value at this point of time at least in the largecaps. My shift from FMCG – if you want to limit this behaviour in terms of steady growth – will shift towards technology. I think they have similar characteristics what FMCG had over the last 10 years. They have good ROEs, they have good stable businesses, management and they are seeing catalyst for topline growth. So my bet would be on a significant rerating in terms of P/E multiples for some of the IT stocks at this moment, not so much for FMCG stocks.