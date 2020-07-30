  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher after US Fed holds rates; Bharti Airtel top gainer post Q1

Pranati Deva | Published: July 30, 2020 09:18 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates at ultra-low levels, while the dollar fell to a two-year low. Gains in the domestic indices were led by index heavyweights Bharti Airtel, HDFC twins, Infosys and TCS.

