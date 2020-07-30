Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher after US Fed holds rates; Bharti Airtel top gainer post Q1

Girish Pai, Head of Research at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities on Maruti
“Maruti numbers disappointed; in fact it came in fairly below our estimates for the quarter. So, we have downgraded from buy to accumulate. We think that there are certain issues that Maruti will have to face in the coming days, at least in the near term. Also, most consumers are trying to buy used cars rather than new cars. So, that is a phenomenon we gathered when we spoke to dealers in the market. So, I think these are things that Maruti will have to grapple with in the next I would say 6-12 months. But from a very long term perspective, we think that the underpenetration of cars in the Indian market, the fact that Maruti has done a fair job in terms of building a wide basket of products stretching from entry level vehicles to slightly premium vehicles, would mean that it should be part of your portfolio. But in the near term we think that some other stocks in the auto sector potentially could do well.”
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by banks, IT stocks
Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates at ultra-low levels, while the dollar fell to a two-year low. Gains in the domestic indices were led by index heavyweights Bharti Airtel, HDFC twins, Infosys and TCS. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 212 points higher at 38,283 while the Nifty rose 71 points to 11,274. Broader markets were also in-line with the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up around half a percent. Among sectors, Nifty It surged the most, up 1.2 percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services rose around 0.8 percent each. Nifty Auto nd Nifty Metal were also up around 0.5 percent.
India extends bid submission deadline for stake in Bharat Petroleum to September 30
India's finance ministry said Wednesday it had extended the deadline for submission of bids for the sale of its stake in oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd to Sept. 30, allowing more time for interested parties. It was extended "in view of further requests from the interested bidders and the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement, marking the second such extension since May. The government's move to sell its 52.98 percent stake in Bharat Petroleum, the country's second-biggest oil refiner, could help it bridge its widening fiscal gap.
InterGlobe Aviation posts Rs 2,844 cr Q1 loss
InterGlobe Aviation on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore for the three months ended June due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the airline has pitched for removal of cap on fares. The parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo had a net profit of Rs 1,203.1 crore in the year-ago period. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the airline's total income declined 88 percent to Rs 1,143.8 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 9,786.9 crore, IndiGo said in a release. Revenue from operations declined 91.9 percent to Rs 766.7 crore in the quarter under review compared to the same period a year ago.
US Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future. That faltering economy, pressured by a resurgence of the virus, has heightened the need for Congress to continue providing significant financial aid, Powell said. Members of the House and Senate are negotiating a new package but are nowhere near agreement. Senate Republicans and the White House are proposing a plan that would provide less help for unemployed Americans than they are now receiving. More here
EARNINGS: Bharti Airtel Q1 loss widens to Rs 15,933 crore
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday reported substantial widening of losses to Rs 15,933 crore for June quarter, mainly on account of provisioning for statutory dues. The loss for the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 2,866 crore. The revenue for Q1 FY21 came in at Rs 23,939 crore, up 15.4 per cent from year-ago period. The consolidated net loss before exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rs 436 crore, an Airtel statement said, adding that consolidated net loss after exceptional items stands at Rs 15,933 crore. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits in index heavyweight Reliance Industries after an eight-day rally, while the IT sector added to the losses. The Sensex ended 422 points lower at 38,071 while the Nifty lost 98 points to settle at 11,203. Reliance dragged the Nifty energy index down nearly 1.6 percent, with refiner HPCL and BPCL also falling 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. M&M, HCL Tech and Hero Moto were the other top losers on the Nifty50 index, down over 2 percent each.
