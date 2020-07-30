Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher after US Fed holds rates; Bharti Airtel top gainer post Q1

Girish Pai, Head of Research at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities on Maruti



“Maruti numbers disappointed; in fact it came in fairly below our estimates for the quarter. So, we have downgraded from buy to accumulate. We think that there are certain issues that Maruti will have to face in the coming days, at least in the near term. Also, most consumers are trying to buy used cars rather than new cars. So, that is a phenomenon we gathered when we spoke to dealers in the market. So, I think these are things that Maruti will have to grapple with in the next I would say 6-12 months. But from a very long term perspective, we think that the underpenetration of cars in the Indian market, the fact that Maruti has done a fair job in terms of building a wide basket of products stretching from entry level vehicles to slightly premium vehicles, would mean that it should be part of your portfolio. But in the near term we think that some other stocks in the auto sector potentially could do well.”