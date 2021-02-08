Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty at fresh record highs amid strong global cues; PSU banks, auto stocks drive rally

NTPC | The company said that an avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of its under-construction hydropower project in the region.
Opening Bell | The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened at fresh record highs on Monday led by across the board gains amid positive global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.82 percent, or 415.04 points, higher at 51,146.67, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,064.30, up 140.05 points, or 0.94 percent. Broader markets, Nifty SMallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 rallied over 1 percent each. All the sectoral indices were trading in the green.
HCL Technologies | The IT major announced that in recognition of its recent milestone, crossing the USD 10 billion mark in revenue for 2020, it is issuing a one-time special bonus to employees around the world worth more than Rs 700 crore.
Forex Reserves | India’s foreign exchange reserves rose $4.85 billion to touch a record high of $590.18 billion in the week ended January 29, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the previous week ended January 22, the reserves rose by $1.09 billion to $585.33 billion. In the reporting week ended January 29, the reserves rose on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves. FCA increased $5.03 billion to $547.22 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.
MFs withdraw Rs 12,980 cr from equities in Jan | Continuing the selling spree for the eighth consecutive month, mutual funds pulled out Rs 12,980 crore from equities in January as a surge in markets provided an opportunity to book profits. This has taken the outflow to over Rs 94,800 crore since June. Overall, mutual funds withdrew a net of over Rs 56,400 crore in 2020.
FPI Inflows | Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 12,266 crore in the Indian market in the first five trading sessions of February, as positive sentiment post-Union Budget 2021 sparked a rally in investment. As per FPI statistics available with depositories, overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 10,793 crore into equities and Rs 1,473 crore in the debt segment between February 1-5. During the period under review, the total net investment stood at Rs 12,266 crore.
The top 10 valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 5,13,532.5 crore to their market valuation last week, with banking stocks stealing the limelight. In a remarkable trading week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 4,445.86 points or 9.60 percent. On Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark briefly crossed the 51,000-level during the day. HDFC Bank was the biggest gainer from the pack as its market valuation jumped Rs 1,13,516.92 crore to Rs 8,79,735.51 crore. The valuation of the State Bank of India zoomed Rs 99,063.86 crore to reach Rs 3,50,781.86 crore. Read here.
Crude Oil | Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures nearing $60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus measures to boost demand. Brent crude for April touched a high of $59.95 a barrel and was at $59.85, up 51 cents, or 0.9 percent. Front-month prices last hit $60 on February 20, 2020. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 54 cents, or 1 percent, to $57.39 a barrel, the highest since January last year.
Asian Stocks | Asian shares hovered near record highs on Monday while oil edged closer to $60 a barrel on hopes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2 percent at 717.2, not far from last week’s record high of 730.6. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent while Australian shares advanced 0.5 percent led by technology and mining shares. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trading.
Wall Street | US stocks extended their recent rally on Friday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes scored their biggest weekly percentage gains since the U.S. elections in early November, boosted by optimism over earnings, stimulus talks and progress on vaccine rollouts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.38 points, or 0.3 percent, to 31,148.24, the S&P 500 gained 15.09 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,886.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.55 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,856.30.
SGX Nifty Higher | The Nifty futures were trading 86.50 points or 0.58 percent higher at the 15,029.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 am.
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Friday, extending their gaining streak for the fourth straight day, led by PSU banks after the RBI kept repo rates unchanged. The Sensex ended 117.34 points, or 0.23 percent higher at 50,731.63, while the Nifty gained 28.60 points or 0.19 percent, to settle at 14,924.25. The Sensex hit an all-time high of above 51,000 intraday and Nifty tested above 15,000-level mark for the first time. Broader markets ended mixed as Nifty Midcap100 ended over 1 percent lower, while Nifty Smallcap100 closed higher.
