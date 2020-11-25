Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex likely to open high tracking rally in global peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended at a record close on Tuesday with Nifty crossing the 13,000-mark for the first time ever as signs of progress on a COVID-19 vaccine spurred hopes for a faster economic recovery. The gains were mainly led by banking and financial stocks, however other major sectors like auto, metal and pharma also contributed to the highs. The Sensex ended 446 points higher to its record closing high of 44,523 while the Nifty rose 129 points to its record close at 13,055. The benchmarks hit record highs in intra-day deals as well. The Sensex rose as much as 524 points to its all-time high of 44,601.63 while the Nifty gained 152 points to its new high of 13,079. Broader markets were also positive with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
