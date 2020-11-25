Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex likely to open high tracking rally in global peers

Pranati Deva | Published: November 25, 2020 07:44 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open higher on Wednesday following a rally in global markets as coronavirus vaccine hopes and fading uncertainty in the US politics boosted sentiment.The SGX Nifty was also trading 71.00 points or 0.54 percent higher at 13,154.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

