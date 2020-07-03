Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher tracking gains in Asian peers

Motherson Sumi board approves reorganisation of business
Automobile components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on Thursday said it's board of directors has approved a group reorganisation plan. The company said the reorganisation is aimed at realigning interests of all its stakeholders creating a simplified corporate structure for growth of businesses across product portfolios within auto components space and allied operations. The reorganisation plan approved by the respective boards of MSSL and Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) among other things, entails demerger of domestic wiring harness business from MSSL into a new company which is in the process of being incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of MSSL. More here
COVID-19 vaccine by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials
After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday for human clinical trials, government sources said. The approval process was fast-tracked following recommendation by the subject expert committee on COVID-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic. The assent for human trials was given after the company submitted data of clinical trial on animals to the DCGI, in which the vaccine candidate was found to be successful with respect to safety and immunogenicity, sources said.
Intel to invest Rs 1,895 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.39% stake
American multinational company Intel will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Reliance Industries' technology arm Jio Platforms, making it the twelfth high-profile investment in the firm in less than three months. The deal will translate into a 0.39 percent stake for Intel in RIL's digital arm. The Intel deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 117,588.45 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners (two investments), Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF and Intel. This makes investment in Jio Platforms the largest continuous by any company in the world.
Biocon lines up $200 million capex for the current fiscal
Biotechnology major Biocon expects to invest $200 million (around Rs 1,500 crore) this fiscal on capital expenditure, according to the company's Annual Report for 2019-20. Sharing information with the company's shareholders, Biocon CEO and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal said the investment would be split across small molecules and biosimilar verticals. We expect capex (capital expenditure) spends to be $200 million in 2020-21, split equally between small molecules and the biosimilars businesses, Mittal said.
Vedanta to be dropped from Nifty 50; HDFC Life to move in
Vedanta Ltd will be dropped from NSE's benchmark index Nifty 50 and other indices from July 31 on account of the company's proposed voluntary delisting. In its place, HDFC Life Insurance Company will be included in the Nifty 50 index, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement. Apart from that, Vedanta will be excluded from Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100 and Nifty LargeMidcap 250 indices. SBI Cards and Payment Services would replace Vedanta in these indices
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to close higher on Thursday for the second consecutive day supported by auto and IT stocks. Broad based buying was witnessed across sectors that led to the rally. At close, the Sensex ended 429 points or 1.21 percent higher to 35,843.70 while the Nifty index ended at 10,552, 122 points or 1.17 percent higher. Broader markets traded in-line with the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending 1.13 percent and 0.89 percent higher.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! This is the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!