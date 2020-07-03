Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher tracking gains in Asian peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday



Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to close higher on Thursday for the second consecutive day supported by auto and IT stocks. Broad based buying was witnessed across sectors that led to the rally. At close, the Sensex ended 429 points or 1.21 percent higher to 35,843.70 while the Nifty index ended at 10,552, 122 points or 1.17 percent higher. Broader markets traded in-line with the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending 1.13 percent and 0.89 percent higher.