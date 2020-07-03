  • SENSEX
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on July 3
Asian stocks rise on vaccine hopes, eyes on US payrolls
Gold eases as US data, vaccine hopes dent safe-haven demand
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher tracking gains in Asian peers

Pranati Deva | Published: July 03, 2020 07:43 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open higher on Friday following gains in global markets. Shanghai rose to the highest level since April 2019 as China's new business for services firms expands at fast pace in a decade.

