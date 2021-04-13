Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's high, Nifty around 14,450 led by banks, auto, metal stocks

IRDAI allows insurers to invest in AIF, here’s what it means according to experts

Recently, the insurance regulator IRDAI allowed the insurance companies to invest in fund of funds for domestic use. This will help create a domestic pool of capital when India is currently heavily dependent on foreign funds. “It is a victory for India, the total amount of money available with long term pools like pensions and insurances roughly in India is about 67 lakhs crore as per the recent estimates," said Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds and Board member, IVCA. He added that if 5 percent of that is invested it is about Rs 3-4 lakh crore in to Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) I and II. Watch here.