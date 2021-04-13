Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's high, Nifty around 14,450 led by banks, auto, metal stocks

Strong USD aggravated rupee decline in Q4FY21: Axis Bank
Rupee decline was partly aggravated this year in Q4 by a strong dollar, and part depreciation was cyclical, said Neeraj Gambhir, president of head treasury and markets at Axis Bank. Gambhir also said that some of the currency depreciation is cyclical. The rupee fell for the sixth straight session and settled 32 paise down at 75.05 against the US dollar on Monday amid a lackluster trend in the domestic equities ahead of the release of key macro-economic data. Moreover, rising crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows, and spiking COVID-19 cases weighed on the domestic currency. Read more.
IRDAI allows insurers to invest in AIF, here’s what it means according to experts
Recently, the insurance regulator IRDAI allowed the insurance companies to invest in fund of funds for domestic use. This will help create a domestic pool of capital when India is currently heavily dependent on foreign funds. “It is a victory for India, the total amount of money available with long term pools like pensions and insurances roughly in India is about 67 lakhs crore as per the recent estimates," said Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds and Board member, IVCA. He added that if 5 percent of that is invested it is about Rs 3-4 lakh crore in to Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) I and II. Watch here.
Bitcoin hits record high of $62,575
Bitcoin hit a record of $62,575 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights. The world's biggest cryptocurrency has more than doubled in price this year amid growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, and as investors seek high-yielding assets amid low interest rates, Reuters reported.
Infosys Q4FY21 preview: Topline pressure may weigh on profits; all eyes on guidance
IT services major Infosys will be reporting its Q4 numbers on Wednesday and the expectation is that the dollar revenue growth will close to about 3.6 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, but on a year-on-year (YoY) basis it will be a growth of close to 14 percent. Infosys on Sunday said its board will consider a buyback proposal at its meeting on April 14. A CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll expects margins to contract by 140 basis points and that is on account of a wage hike. Profits are likely to be lower because of the topline pressure. The key to track will be the guidance the company announces. On the topline, constant currency revenue growth is seen at 12-14 percent and margin guidance is seen at 22-24 percent. Read more.
Venus Remedies | The company announced its partnership with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for its new introduction in the fast-growing low molecular weight heparin market with brand Cloti-Xa, which has adopted NovaGuard SA Pro safety system, a single-use accessory for prefilled ISO standard 1mL long staked-needle syringes
Jaguar Land Rover retail sales up 12.4% in Q4FY21
Jaguar Land Rover achieved retail sales of 123,483 vehicles in Q4FY21, 12.4 percent higher than the same quarter last year. China sales were up 127 percent compared to a year ago when that market was heavily impacted by Covid-19. Sales in North America were also up 10.4 percent, YoY, while other regions remain lower than pre-Covid levels, including Overseas markets (-10.0 percent), the UK (-6.8 percent) and Europe (-4.9 percent).
Govt fast-tracks emergency approvals for more foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines
The central government has decided to fast track the Emergency Approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 Vaccines that have been granted EUA in other countries to expand the basket of vaccines for domestic use and hasten the pace and coverage of vaccination. The government has accepted the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) to grant EUA to vaccines that have been approved by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or WHO. This paves the way for bridging clinical trials for these vaccines instead of local clinical trials. The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunization programme within the country. Read here.
Nomura resets Nifty target to 15,340 for March 2022; Infosys, RIL, M&M among top picks
With India facing a severe second outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with state authorities imposing mini lockdowns and night curfews, brokerage houses have started reducing their Nifty targets for the coming year. Nomura has reset Nifty's March 2022 target to 15,340, indicating a 4.5 percent upside. The economic impact of these mini lockdowns and night curfews is weighing on investor sentiment along with higher commodity prices and richer valuation of Indian markets, leading to Nomura's re-evaluation of the target.
“The expectation of favorable liquidity conditions (lower cost of capital) and an improvement in the corporate earnings cycle has driven the performance. A potential rise in yields could put pressure on valuation multiples unless expectation of corporate earnings growth surprises materially on the upside," Nomura stated in the report. Read more.
Ramco Systems | The company has opted to partner with EXSYN in the critical area of aircraft data migration, offering joint implementation services of Ramco Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.8.
Market Watch: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking
- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 885 and a target of Rs 800.
- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 405 and a target of Rs 445.
TCS will outperform; positive on Bandhan Bank, Dr Reddy's, says Elixir's Dipan Mehta
Elixir Equities believes Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will deliver exceptional outperformance, said Dipan Mehta, Director at the investment firm on Tuesday. He also added that they are very positive on Bandhan Bank and like Dr Reddy’s Labs as well. “We are very positive on Bandhan Bank,” said Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “I do think that we could have a good period of outperformance coming in from Bandhan Bank right from this point onwards and looking forward to their Q4 numbers,” he added. Mehta likes Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). He has investments in it. “We are positive on the company. We do feel that the company can deliver a reasonable secular growth over the next two-three years or so which could lead to 15-20 percent type of returns over the next two-three years,” he further mentioned. He believes Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will deliver exceptional outperformance as compared to some of the other peer group companies in Nifty. Read more.
Oil prices climb on robust China data, Mideast tension
Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as data from China showed the world's second-largest oil consumer's import growth surging and on tensions in the Middle East after the Yemen-based Houthi movement said it fired missiles on Saudi oil sites. Brent crude oil futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $63.65 a barrel while US crude oil futures gained 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $60.02 a barrel.
Govt invites financial bids for Air India sale
The government has invited financial bids for the Air India sale, sources informed CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. "The request for proposal for financial bids for Air India sale has been issued. Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for Air India deal is likely to have been shared with interested entities," sources said. "The interested bidders in Air India sale have been given access to the virtual data room," they added. The government has been trying to offload loss-making national carrier, Air India for a while now. Read more.
HDFC Securities constructive on TCS, says growth markers very strong
HDFC Securities remains constructive on IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as the growth markers are very strong, said Apurva Prasad, research analyst-IT, HDFC Securities, on Tuesday. Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Prasad said, “We are still constructive on TCS. The growth markers are very strong. Therefore, we are looking at the next two-years which, on an incremental basis, will be adding more than 2x incremental revenue. Our pecking order is Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS... There is a lot more valuation comfort in Infosys,” he said. Watch here.
Brace yourself for a double-digit correction: Ambit Capital's Dhiraj Agarwal
Brace yourself for a double-digit kind of correction,” said Dhiraj Agarwal, Co-Head Equities, Ambit Capital in an interview with CNBC-TV18. "The fall is still too small compared to the rally which has happened. We haven’t seen a double-digit fall in this rally even once in this market,” he reasoned further. According to him, the IT sector will continue to do well. He prefers Infosys and HCL Technologies over Tata Consultancy Services at this point. “We think Infosys and HCL Tech are better growth levers as compared to TCS and the valuations are cheaper,” he mentioned. Read more.
Standout Brokerage Report: Key model portfolio changes by Kotak Institutional Equities
Sanjeev Prasad, Managing Director, Co-Head of Kotak Institutional Equities, has made some minor changes in the model portfolio. The shift is towards cyclicals at the expense of defensive. He is cutting 100 basis points (bps) from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and adding 50 bps each to ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. He is also adding 150 bps to DLF. Watch here.
Larsen & Toubro begins constructing the 300MW Solar Plant in Saudi Arabia
The Renewables arm of L&T’s Power Transmission and Distribution Business has secured the go-ahead to begin constructing the 300MW Jeddah Solar PV Power Plant. The turnkey EPC order has been received from the consortium of Masdar, EDF Renewables and Nesma Company.
Market Watch: Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
“First recommendation is a sell on Escorts, one can go short on Escorts Future at current market price with stop loss above Rs 1,255 expecting targets around Rs 1,192.”
“Jubilant FoodWorks is other stock which we are looking to short. In that last five minutes itself the prices have started correcting so here also we are bearish. The stock has broken a rising trendline yesterday so if you get minor pullback during intraday maybe around Rs 2,730-2,740 range go short on Jubilant FoodWorks Future with a stop loss at Rs 2,790 for target of Rs 2,650.”
IDBI Bank shares jump 8% on report of Cabinet considering divestment proposal in the lender
Shares of IDBI Bank rose 8 percent on Tuesday on a media report that the Union Cabinet will soon consider a proposal to divest the government's 45.5 percent stake in the lender. The government will also consult LIC, which owns 49.2 percent of IDBI Bank, before beginning the stake sale process, added the report. A Business Standard report stated that the cabinet approval will give the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) the authority to move ahead with the divestment process. The government's plan to sell its holding in the lender was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the report added.
Adani Ports shares fall 5% after S&P removes stock from sustainability index
The share price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) slumped over 5 percent in early trade on Tuesday on reports that S&P Dow Jones Indices removed the stock from its sustainability index. S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed the company from its sustainability index due to the firm’s business ties with Myanmar’s military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year, Reuters reported. India’s largest private multi-port operator is building a $290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC). It will be removed from the index prior to the opening on Thursday, April 15, it said in a statement on Tuesday. More here
Dr Reddy's shares fall on profit-booking after DCGI's nod for use of Sputnik V
The share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gained over 3 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved restricted emergency use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ in India. The stock, however, succumbed to profit-booking after opening higher. At 11:04 am, the shares were trading 2.71 percent lower at Rs 4,854 apiece on the BSE. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has been conducting small clinical trials with Sputnik V in India since it entered into a deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). More here
Second wave of COVID-19 poses credit-negative threat to India's economic recovery: Moody's
The second wave of coronavirus infections poses a credit-negative threat to the economic recovery of India, rating agency Moody's Investors Services said. The countermeasures to combat the second wave of the pandemic risk weakening the economic recovery, the global credit rating agency said. However, the targeted nature of containment measures and rapid progress on vaccination will mitigate the credit-negative impact. Moody's said that the second wave of infections presents a risk to its growth forecast for India. Retail and recreation activity across India had dropped by 25 percent as of April 7 versus February 24, it noted. The agency expects the impact on economic activity to be less severe than in 2020 due to the micro-containment zone focus and believes the GDP growth is still likely to be in double digits in 2021 given the low level of activity in 2020. Meanwhile, vaccination will be key element in managing the second wave, it said.
NBCC (India) | The company has been awarded the work order for engagement as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Construction of FCIL office building at Noida, Sector -1 on April 9, 2021. NBCC is the Project Management Consultant for this project value of Rs 65.10 crore at PMC fee of seven percent.