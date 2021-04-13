  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's high, Nifty around 14,450 led by banks, auto, metal stocks

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 13, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty traded higher Tuesday afternoon led by gains in banks, auto and metal stocks. Midcap and smallcap indices supported the upward momentum. IT and pharma stocks were trading in the red.
