Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 84 points, Nifty ends above 14,850; metals outshine; financials underperform

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 08, 2021 03:33 PM IST

Stock Market Highlights: Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty ended off day's high on Thursday as gains in metals, IT and FMCG stocks were countered by selling in banks and financials. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with the Nifty Smallcap100 index ending over 1 percent higher.
