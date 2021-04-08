Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 84 points, Nifty ends above 14,850; metals outshine; financials underperform

Steel prices expected to marginally move up from current levels

The steel stocks have been rallying for the past few months. Many thought that the rally was done and the steel prices would not rise as they had risen over the past few months, but prices have moved up even more.

Vikash Singh, VP-Metals and Mining at Philip Capital said, “If we look at the Indian steel prices, they are still at a fair discount to the imported prices. So, the prices should either stay consistent at this level or there is a slight possibility of prices going up marginally from current levels. So for the time being we are advising people to hold on to the ferrous names like SAIL, Tata Steel.”

Amit Dixit, Research Analyst at Edelweiss Institutional Equities said that prices and stocks are moving up essentially because of the implementation of production cuts at Tangshan which would reduce steel production by around 22 million tonne for the year. Read more.