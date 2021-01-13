Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty around 14,600; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Infosys Q3FY21 earnings: Here’s what to expect

IT heavyweight Infosys will report its Q3 earnings tomorrow (January 13) and it is expected to be a strong quarter. According to the average of a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts by poll, the company’s topline is likely to rise 3-3.5 percent topline growth, driven by the ramp-up of large deals like Vanguard. Margins could be slightly under pressure--25 percent is what the CNBC-TV18 poll throws up, partly because of the weakening of the dollar against the rupee. But unlike Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) the wage hike for Infosys kicks in Q4, it will be effective January 1, so don’t expect pressure on the margins per se. The key thing to watch will be whether they will upgrade their FY21 guidance and the consensus is that it will, and the new guidance is expected to be around 3-4 percent. Watch this video for more.