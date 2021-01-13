Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty around 14,600; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Earnings Impact: Tata Elxsi shares jump 11% on strong December quarter earnings
Shares of Tata Elxsi hit a 52-week high, up nearly 11 percent on Wednesday after the IT firm reported robust earnings for the December quarter. The firm reported a 39.5 percent rise in profit at Rs 105 crore in Q3 versus Rs 75.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose 12.7 percent to Rs 477.1 crore for the said quarter from Rs 423.4 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 10 percent QoQ mainly led by growth in transportation, broadcast & communication and healthcare segment. Going forward, the company management said that it saw all-around growth across geographies in the December quarter. The management said the company is seeing a sustained recovery in the automotive market for the second consecutive quarter.
Bharti Airtel receives govt nod to increase FDI limit to 100%; stock jumps 6%
Shares of Bharti Airtel surged over 6 percent on Wednesday after it received a Government nod to raise the FDI limit to 100 percent from 49 percent in its subsidiaries. "In compliance with the FDI approval dated January 2020 granted to it by the DoT, the company has received necessary approvals for its relevant downstream investments. Accordingly, the Company is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100 percent with immediate effect," it said in a BSE filing. Post the announcement, the stock surged as much as 6.3 percent to its day's high o Rs 601.8 per share on BSE. Market experts believe that the revised limit is likely to drive up its weights in the forthcoming MSCI February 2021 Quarterly Index Review.
Wipro's Q3FY21 earnings: Here's what to expect
IT major Wipro is scheduled to report its Q3FY21 earnings on Wednesday. CNBC-TV18 expects the company to report 2.5-3 percent topline growth which is at the upper end of the company's own guided band. Margins are expected to be mildly lower at 19 percent. Watch video for more.
Infosys Q3FY21 earnings: Here’s what to expect
IT heavyweight Infosys will report its Q3 earnings tomorrow (January 13) and it is expected to be a strong quarter. According to the average of a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts by poll, the company’s topline is likely to rise 3-3.5 percent topline growth, driven by the ramp-up of large deals like Vanguard. Margins could be slightly under pressure--25 percent is what the CNBC-TV18 poll throws up, partly because of the weakening of the dollar against the rupee. But unlike Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) the wage hike for Infosys kicks in Q4, it will be effective January 1, so don’t expect pressure on the margins per se. The key thing to watch will be whether they will upgrade their FY21 guidance and the consensus is that it will, and the new guidance is expected to be around 3-4 percent. Watch this video for more.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; Bharti Airtel top gainer, up 5%
Indian indices opened at record highs on Wednesday, trading modest gains in Asian peers, mainly led by heavyweights Bharti Airtel, RIL, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank. The Sensex rose as much as 259 points to its new high of 49,776 while the Nifty gained 82 points to its all-time high of 14,645. Broader markets were also trading higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up between 0.5 percent and 1 percent. Among scetors, all indices witnessed buying in the opening deals with auto and metal indices gaining the most, up 1 percent.
COVID-19 vaccine will cost Rs 1,000 in private markets, says SII's Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said the vaccine against COVID-19 will be sold at Rs 1,000 in the private market. He made the remarks on the day the vaccine is being dispatched throughout the country from Pune. The vaccine was given at a price of Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses to the government. "We've given a special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses only to the government of India on their request, that we want to support common man, vulnerable, poor, healthcare workers. After that, we willb e selling it at Rs 1,000 in private markets," said Poonawalla, ANI reported. More here
Oil prices extend gains after US inventory drop
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with US crude gaining for a seventh day after an industry report showed a further drop in inventories and investors shrugged off worsening developments in the pandemic. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 40 cents, or 0.8 percent, at USD 53.61 a barrel by 0128 GMT after gaining nearly 2 percent on Tuesday. Brent crude was up 47 cents, or 0.8 percent, at USD 57.05, having risen 1.7 percent in the previous session. Both benchmarks are trading at the highest since February before the coronavirus outbreak in China began spreading across the world and billions of people went into lockdowns to prevent a pandemic that is now in a deadlier second wave. More here
Asian shares make cautious gains after choppy Wall Street session
Asian stocks opened mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking modest Wall Street gains as prospects of an eventual victory against coronavirus shored up recovery hopes, while tight supply expectations pushed oil prices to their highest in a year. Investors were betting that the incoming Biden administration would ramp up U.S. distribution of coronavirus vaccines, which would allow large parts of the U.S. economy to reopen, Peter Essele, head of portfolio management at Commonwealth Financial Network in Boston said. Asia’s open, however, was mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 0.11 percent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 down 0.1 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI 0.64 percent higher. On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated near unchanged for the session, not far from record highs. The Dow rose 0.19 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.04 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.28 percent.
US Vice President Pence refuses to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office
United States Vice President Mike Pence has refused to invoke the 25th Amendment to the American Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office. ”Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent,” Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi and House Democrats had pressed Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump from office in the aftermath of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol by thousands of the president’s loyalists. ”As you know full well, the 25th Amendment was designed to address Presidential incapacity or disability,” Pence said in the letter, a copy of which was released by the White House on Tuesday night. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices recovered from morning lows to end at record close for the third straight session on Tuesday mainly led by a rally in the PSU banks, auto and realty sectors. The Sensex ended 248 points higher at its closing high of 49,517 while the Nifty rose 79 points to its record close of 14,563. Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index surged 6 percent in trade while the realty and auto indices were up 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively. The Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, and Nifty Metal index were also positive further lifting the sentiment. However, FMCG and Pharma indices continued to be in the red for the day. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, GAIL, Bharti Airtel, SBI and Coal India were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Titan, HUL, Nestle, and Sun Pharma led the losses.
