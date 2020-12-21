  • SENSEX
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for
Oil slips as surge in COVID-19 cases threatens demand
Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time
Institutionalisation of Bitcoin seems to have started; up 220% in 2020

Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to start the week on a negative note tracking Asian peers

Pranati Deva | Published: December 21, 2020 07:32 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open lower on Monday following weakness in Asian peers as increasing coronavirus cases and fresh lockdowns in some countries dented investor sentiment. The SGX Nifty was also trading 48.00 points or 0.35 percent lower at 13,734.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

