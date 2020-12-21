Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to start the week on a negative note tracking Asian peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday

Indian indices ended flat but at record highs for the fifth straight session led by gains in IT, pharma and FMCG sectors. However, losses in financials and banks capped some gains. The Sensex ended 70 points higher at its closing high of 46,960 while the Nifty rose 20 points to its record close at 13,760. For the week, both indices ended over 1.5 percent higher, up for the sixth straight week. In intra-day deals, the Sensex breached the 47,000-mark for the first time ever, up as much as 136 points to its all-time high of 47,026. However, broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 0.2 percent each.