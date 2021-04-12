Stock Market Live: Sensex near day's low, Nifty slips below 14,300 on lockdown concerns; financials, metals lead losses

Market Watch: Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

I have couple of recommendations, one from the short side and one on the long side. On the short side I sell call on Tata Consumer Products, we are seeing that the stock is trading is rising channel and at the higher end of the channel the prices have resistant. We are seen some profit booking in the stock, looking at the volumes were also not very high in recent leg of upmove so one can go short on Tata Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 676 expecting target around Rs 632.

A buy call on Britannia Industries, we are witnessing a good outperformance in this stock. As per reciprocal retracement theory the minimum targets are coming around Rs 4,000 which is 127 percent retracement of the previous correction. So keeping a stop below Rs 3,750 one should attempt long, take a contra call over here with a target of Rs 4,000.