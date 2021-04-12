  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex near day's low, Nifty slips below 14,300 on lockdown concerns; financials, metals lead losses

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty fell sharply over 3.5 percent on broad-based selling as worries over surging COVID-19 cases in the country spooked investors amid fears of lockdown in certain states. Losses in banks, autos and metal stocks dragged the most.
