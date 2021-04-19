Stock Market Live: Sensex sheds 1,100 points, Nifty down 2% on COVID concerns; banks, auto drag most

Heena Naik, Research Analyst - Currency, Angel Broking
According to the RBI data, the Indian foreign exchange reserves surged to $581.21 billion from $576.87 billion in the week ended April 9. FPI’s have pulled out a net Rs 4,615 crore from Indian markets in April so far amid a sharp escalation in covid-19 cases and strict restrictions imposed by various states. Japan's exports posted their strongest growth in more than three years in Mar’21 led by a surge in China-bound shipments.
US Dollar Index plunged towards 91.48 levels after the US Feds reiterated its view that any spike in inflation was likely to be temporary. Oil prices have fallen on concerns that surging caseloads of coronavirus infections in the world could disrupt economic activities and hit the global demand for crude. Sensex and Nifty opened in the red after another surge in coronavirus infections over the weekend increased the risk of more broad-based lockdowns. Indian Rupee is likely to weaken tracking the bearish sentiments in local equities coupled with opportunistic dollar buying by the importers and banks at lower levels.
Oxygen suppliers' shares hit life high on bourses as Covid-19 spurs demand
Share price of National Oxygen, Bhagwati Oxygen, Linde India and Gagan Gases rose with only buyers in these stocks on Monday. The sentiment turned sharply positive for the stock as the demand for oxygen cylinders soared amid the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with many states citing the issue of shortages as well. The stock prices of these companies hit their respective upper circuit limits. The demand situation may continue for a while as the government has also prohibited the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes starting April 22, except in nine specified industries. Read more.
Rupee slumps 52 paise to 74.87 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee slumped 52 paise to 74.87 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, amid fears that a rapid resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country could disrupt the economic recovery. Besides, the heavy selloff in domestic equities also weighed on investor sentiment. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.80 against the US dollar, then fell further to 74.87, registering a fall of 52 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.35 against the American currency. Read more.
Market Watch: Pathik Gandotra, Partner, Dron Capital
- IT appears the strongest sector given strong results and growth forecasts
- Outlook for pharma is positive, look at quality companies in the pharma space
- Economy facing stocks with strong growth levers like PLI, China Plus One likely to outperform
- Exporters will also outperform given better outlook abroad & no curbs on production locally
HCL Technologies | The company has signed a multi-million dollar digital transformation and hybrid cloud contract with UD Trucks, a leading Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider. HCL Technologies will deliver end-to-end IT transformation spanning across digital platforms, agile digital application development, migration, support and maintenance and digital workplace services.
Market Watch: Aditya Agarwala, Yes Securities
- Buy Britannia for target of Rs 3,850 keeping a stop loss of Rs 3,650.
- Sell HDFC Life for target of Rs 645 keeping a stop loss of Rs 682.
COVID curb impact: Expect delayed payments but not defaults, says Shriram Transport Finance
As the second COVID wave hits the country, lockdown fears have caused truck fleet utilisation and rentals to plunge across routes. The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) data suggests that truck rentals have plunged across routes from April 1-15. CNBC-TV8 spoke to Umesh Revankar, MD of Shriram Transport Finance, to take stock of the situation. Revankar said that even though few states are posing some challenges with truck movement, bulk movement and essentials are not facing any problems. Read more.
COVID-19 curbs: Airline shares fall as domestic air traffic dips; SpiceJet down 6%, IndiGo 3.5%
Shares of airlines declined on Monday after domestic air traffic dipped sharply amid rising COVID-19 cases and as states imposed strigent curbs to tackle the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic. The average number of daily flyers fell sharply while the weekly average daily domestic flight passengers stood at 1,93,000 for the week ending April 17, compared with 2,32,000 in the week ending April 10, according to a report by ICICI Securities released on Monday. Shares of SpiceJet fell as much as 6.4 percent to its day's low of Rs 61.55 per share on BSE while InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airlines, shed 3.6 percent to Rs 1,526.70 apiece. The average number of departures declined sharply to 2,130 (in the week ending on April 17) from 2,300 ( in the week ending on April 10), the report said. The number of flyers per departure declined to 90 from 101 in the respective weeks.
Bitcoin recoups most losses after falling 15%, its biggest intra-day fall since February
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, recouped most of its losses after plunging 14 percent on Sunday, its biggest intra-day fall since February. The decline was on the back of reports that the US Treasury may be looking at cracking down on money-laundering activity within digital assets, as per news agency Reuters. The sentiment was also lowered after Turkey's central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies for purchases on Friday. However, the fall came just days after the cryptocurrency hit record high levels. Bitcoin hit a record high of $64,869.78 last week ahead of the market debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. on the Nasdaq exchange on Wednesday. More here
Market Watch: Sacchitanand Uttekar, Tradebulls
- Buy Thyrocare with a stop loss close to Rs 1,010 for a target of Rs 1,160.
- Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss close to 2,730 for a target of Rs 3,000.
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking
Macrotech Developers (Lodha developers) haven’t received a very good response from retail participation and in the retail category, each investor got the full allotment as only 40 percent of the retail category got subscribed. Along with this after the IPO market has also corrected heavily. Currently stock trading at Rs 464, we suggest retail investors who got the allotment of the IPO to exit at current market price and not to do any fresh buy. We have some concerns towards the company like high debt and not able to generate free cash flow and now in the fear of 2nd covid wave real estate sector may underperform the market.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets are finding it hard to establish a trend. It is not being able to get past 14,900-15,000 on the upside and neither is it being able to break the 14,200 levels on a closing basis. If we break 14,200 on a closing basis, we can slide to 13,800-13,900. For the time being, the upside seems to be capped at 15,000.
Mindtree Q4 net profit up 54%; mgmt says order book 12% higher than last year
Mindtree on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose by 53.9 percent to Rs 317.3 crore in the March quarter on the back of strong operational efficiency and expressed confidence in logging double-digit growth in FY22. “Two successive quarters of 5 percent plus growth gives us a lot of confidence in terms of the momentum that we have generated in the last two quarters,” said Debashis Chatterjee, MD & CEO of Mindtree in an interview to CNBC-TV18. The Bengaluru-based company's net profit was at Rs 206.2 crore in the January-March 2020 quarter. Its revenue grew 2.9 percent to Rs 2,109.3 crore in the said quarter from Rs 2,050.5 crore in the year-ago period. More here
Will revise India's GDP estimates considering COVID restrictions, says Bank Julius’ Mark Matthews
Bank Julius Baer & Co will revise its gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for India to factor in the fresh lockdowns and restrictions being announced by states to fight the second wave of COVID-19. "We will have to revise gross domestic product (GDP) estimate considering India’s COVID restrictions," said Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co, on Monday. Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Lockdowns are eminent and that will mean the GDP growth for India, which had been forecasted to be the best among countries that we cover this year -- we were looking for 9-10 percent -- will come down.” More here
Domestic air traffic dips sharply amid rising COVID-19 cases
The average number of daily fliers dip sharply amid the rising coronavirus cases. The weekly average daily domestic flight passengers stood at 1,93,000 for the week ending 17 April, compared with 2,32,000 in the week ending April 10, according to a report by ICICI Securities released on Monday. The average number of departures declined sharply to 2,130 (in the week ending on April 17) from 2,300 ( in the week ending on April 10). The number of fliers per departure declined to 90 from 101 in the respective weeks, the report said. The daily fliers saw a sharp dip in the last three days of the week ending April 17 as total traffic reported on 15, 16 and 17 April stood at 1,76,000, 1,75,000 and 1,82,000 respectively.
HDFC Bank falls 4% post Q4 results
Shares of HDFC Bank lost 4 percent on Monday after the firm's March quarter profit missed analysts' estimates. India's largest private lender reported a net profit of Rs 8,186.3 crore in Q4, up 18 percent on a YoY basis. However, it remained below the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 8,443 crore. Brokerages remained bullish on the lender even as profit missed analysts' estimates. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are 'overweight' while CLSA has a 'buy' call. As per Morgan Stanley, COVID resurgence poses near-term uncertainty for the lender. It further expects sustained market share gains and a further rise in profitability as the cycle turns and did not change earnings estimates for the bank. More here
Macrotech Developers makes a weak debut; shares list at 10.3% discount at Rs 436 per share
Shares of Macrotech Developers, earlier known as Lodha Developers, made a weak debut Monday as the shares got listed at Rs 436.00, a discount of 10.29 percent to the issue price of Rs 486 per share on the National Stock Exchange. The scrip was listed at a discount of 9.67 percent at Rs 439.00 on the BSE. The initial public offering (IPO) of Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers was subscribed 1.36 times during April 7-9. The offer had received bids for 4.95 crore equity shares as against the offer size of 3.64 crore equity shares. Meanwhile, the Indian equity market traded over 2 percent lower amid worries over economic growth as various states imposed stricter restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19. Overall market sentiment also resulted in a weak listing for the stock.
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 8,186 crores
India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 8,186.3 for the fourth quarter for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to Rs 6,927.6 crore in the previous year. Its net profits inched 18.2 percent higher y-o-y, yet remained below CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 8,443 crores. Its net interest income (NII) rose 12 percent y-o-y to Rs 17,120.2 crores, as compared to Rs 15,204 crore in the year agoperiod. The CNBC-TV18 poll, estimated the NII to be around Rs 17,082 crores. For the quarter, the bank's gross non-performing loans (NPA) ratio stood at 1.32 percent, compared with 1.38 percent q-o-q. Its net NPA ratio stood at 0.4 percent for the quarter ended March '21, compared with 0.4 percent q-o-q. Q-o-q asset quality is not comparable. More here
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The health crisis India is going through and localised lockdowns & restrictions on economic activity warrant a market correction. The targets of around 11% GDP growth and above 30% earnings growth for FY 22 that the market had assumed pre-second wave are likely to fall short. The steady rise in test positivity cases and the steady decline in recovery rates are areas of serious concern. But, this negativity need not reflect fully in the market since the global clues are positive. The sharp recovery in global growth led by the US and China augur well for markets globally. The decline in US 10-year yield from the recent high of 1.75 % to 1.56% presently is a major relief & support to markets. Bulls would be reluctant to go long; bears would hesitate to go short massively. Time to wait & watch"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 1,000 points lower, Nifty down 2% on COVID concerns; all Nifty stocks in the red
Indian indices start the week over 2 percent lower amid worries over economic growth as various states imposed stricter restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19. India has been recording over 2 lakh cases on a daily basis, taking the total COVID cases to over 1 crore. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 1,021 points at 47,810 while the Nifty fell 309 points to 14,308. Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down arouns 3 percent each. All stocks on the Nifty50 index were also trading in the red with Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors leading the losses. Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Auto, and Niftty Metal fell 3-4 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma also lost over a percent each.
China opens its borders to billions of dollars of gold imports
China has given domestic and international banks permission to import large amounts of gold into the country, five sources familiar with the matter said, potentially helping to support global gold prices after months of declines. China is the world's biggest gold consumer, gobbling up hundreds of tonnes of the precious metal worth tens of billions of dollars each year, but its imports plunged as the coronavirus spread and local demand dried up. With China's economy rebounding strongly since the second half of last year, demand for gold jewellery, bars and coins has recovered, driving domestic prices above global benchmark rates and making it profitable to import bullion. More here
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fourth day in a row
The oil marketing companies kept retail fuel prices unchanged on Monday for the fourth consecutive day. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 90.40 and Rs 80.73 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 96.83 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 87.81 a litre. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.