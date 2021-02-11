Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 100 points, Nifty holds 15,100; banks, metals gain

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The company has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, used for topical application in the treatment of acne vulgaris.
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 72.81 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 72.84.
Buzzing | Magma Fincorp shares at 10% upper circuit after Rising Sun Holdings deal
Shares of Magma Fincorp were locked at 10 percent upper circuit in early trade on Thursday after the announcement that Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited (RSHPL) will buy a majority stake in the company. The stock price hit 52-week high of Rs 93.40 apiece on the BSE. Read here.
ITC Q3: Street eyes dividend; poll expects overall revenue to decline 4%
ITC will report its Q3 earnings on Thursday. The company will also announce an interim dividend and that is something that the street will keep an eye out on. At 17.50 times despite the run-up, the stock still offers a fair amount of value. CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a near 4 percent decline in the company’s overall revenue that would mean close to around Rs 11,560 crore on the topline. The EBITDA will see a decline by 7 percent and margin at around 37.1 percent and net profit at around Rs 3,575 crore odd. Tobacco is likely to report revenue growth of anywhere between zero to plus 3 percent. FMCG is likely to shine with a 10-15 percent sort of growth, and hotels still down year-on-year (YoY) with a 50 percent cut. Watch this video for more
Amazon moves SC against Future-Reliance Retail deal
E-commerce Amazon has moved Supreme Court against Future-Reliance Retail deal, challenging the lifting of "status quo" orders by the division bench of Delhi High Court. The Delhi High Court earlier stayed the single judge bench order directing a 'status quo' on Future Retail, Reliance deals till the next hearing. The division bench of the Delhi High Court had said that Amazon had no business seeking a status quo because they are not interested in this deal. It also observed that the statutory authorities had been asked to maintain the status quo when they themselves were not even present before the Delhi High Court. The court also recorded that as part of Amazon's investment agreement into Future Coupons, Future Retail was not a signatory to that investment agreement.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 100 points lower, Nifty below 15,100; banks, financials drag
Indian indices opened lower on Thursday dragged by losses in banking and financials stocks. Heavyweights HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank contributed the most to the losses. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 103 points lower at 51,206 while the Nifty fell 27 points to 15,079. Broader markets were mixed wit hthe midcap index flat and smallcap index up 0.8 percent.
Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar
Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 899
- Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,596, target at Rs 1,6673
- Sell Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,475, target at Rs 3,324
- Sell UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,281, target at Rs 1,205
Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
- Sell Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,461, target at Rs 3,340
- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 885
- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,931, target at Rs 2,830
- Buy Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 225, target at Rs 244
Twitter has thought about holding bitcoin, not decided yet
Twitter Inc has thought about whether to hold bitcoin on its balance sheet, but has not made any changes yet, the social media platform’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, told CNBC on Wednesday. In an interview with CNBC, Segal said Twitter had considered how it might pay vendors or employees using bitcoin, should they ask to transact using the virtual currency. ”We might consider whether we would be transferring dollars to bitcoin at the time of the transaction or if we wanted bitcoin on our balance sheet ready to complete that transaction,” Segal said. Segal’s comments come a couple of days after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc revealed the automaker had bought USD 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the cryptocurrency shooting higher. More here
Nureca's Rs 100-crore IPO to open on Feb 15; price band set at Rs 396-400 per share
Nureca Limited's Rs 100-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on February 15, 2021. The public offer will close on February 17 and a price band of Rs 396-400 per share has been fixed by the company. The proceeds of the issue will be used for funding the company's incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes, the company said in a statement. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereafter, up to 14 lots. A total of up to 75 percent of the issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), up to 10 percent for retail investors and the remaining 15 percent for the non-institutional category. More here
Asia stocks pause at peaks, sustained by stimulus promise
Asian shares rested at record highs on Thursday as investors digested recent meaty gains, though the promise of endless free money to sustain buying was reaffirmed by benign U.S. inflation data and a very dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve. Adding to the torpor was a lack of liquidity as markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were all on holiday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent, having climbed for four sessions straight to be up over 10 percent so far this year. Japan’s Nikkei was shut after ending at a 30-year peak on Wednesday, while Australia’s main index held near an 11-month top.
India Pesticides Limited files DRHP to raise Rs 800 crore via IPO
India Pesticides Limited, an agrochemical technical company, has filed the draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 800 crore through a public issue. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 100 crore and an offer of sale through promoter and selling shareholders, aggregating up to Rs 700 crore. Promoter Anand Swarup Agarwal will offer shares worth Rs 281 crore while other selling shareholders will offer shares worth Rs 419 crore. As per the company’s exchange filing, it may undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs 75 crore, subject to consultation with merchant bankers. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian shares ended flat on Wednesday as gains in heavyweight RIL, TCS and HDFC capped losses in banking stocks. The Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,309 while the Nifty fell 3 points higher to settle at 15,106. Meanwhile, the broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap up 0.7 each. Among sectors, the Nifty Auto rose the most, up around 1 percent followed by the pharma index, which gained 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty IT added 0.4 percent. However, the Nifty Bank index underperformed, down 0.7 percent and Nifty Fin Services shed 0.2 percent for the day.
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!