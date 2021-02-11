Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 100 points, Nifty holds 15,100; banks, metals gain

ITC Q3: Street eyes dividend; poll expects overall revenue to decline 4%

ITC will report its Q3 earnings on Thursday. The company will also announce an interim dividend and that is something that the street will keep an eye out on. At 17.50 times despite the run-up, the stock still offers a fair amount of value. CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a near 4 percent decline in the company’s overall revenue that would mean close to around Rs 11,560 crore on the topline. The EBITDA will see a decline by 7 percent and margin at around 37.1 percent and net profit at around Rs 3,575 crore odd. Tobacco is likely to report revenue growth of anywhere between zero to plus 3 percent. FMCG is likely to shine with a 10-15 percent sort of growth, and hotels still down year-on-year (YoY) with a 50 percent cut. Watch this video for more