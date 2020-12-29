Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty at record highs led by gains in banks, financials

Market quote by VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"Liquidity continues to drive markets. With two more days to go in this month, FII inflows are likely to cross Rs 60000 cr in December on top of the Rs60300 cr that came in November. India's performance is in line with the performance of other emerging market peers but valuations are much higher. Mid-small-caps which have outperformed during the last 6 months have some more steam to go up. Also the Bank Index is still 5% below its peak. So, some more catching up is possible there as the Q3 results from private sector banking majors will be good. That said, aggressive buying at peak valuations is not advisable"
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades around Rs 50,000 per 10 grams level
Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Tuesday amid a momentum in international spot prices on a softer dollar. Silver prices eased. At 10:10 am, gold futures for February delivery rose 0.04 percent to Rs 50,032 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,013 and opening price of Rs 50,051 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.22 percent lower at Rs 68,669 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,555 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,817 per kg. “Gold prices saw a decent gap-up opening in the previous session on the back of US stimulus package and a weak dollar. The trading volume is expected to remain muted in gold. Fresh lockdown concerns in some parts of US may support gold prices. Going ahead, gold is likely to trade sideways-to-positive,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Commodity Comtrade. More here
Novavax starts late-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine in United States
Novavax Inc has begun a large late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, the drug developer said on Monday, after delaying the trial twice due to issues in scaling up the manufacturing process. It will enroll up to 30,000 volunteers across about 115 sites in the United States and Mexico, with two-thirds of them receiving the shot 21 days apart and the rest getting placebo, the company said. Novavax lags behind other drugmakers in the global race for COVID-19 vaccine, with shots from Pfizer and Moderna authorized for emergency use in the United States. But experts have said more than one vaccine would be needed to end the pandemic that has killed over 1.7 million people globally. More here
Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms
The Trump administration on Monday strengthened an executive order barring US investors from buying securities of alleged Chinese military-controlled companies, following disagreement among US agencies about how tough to make the directive. The Treasury Department published guidance clarifying the executive order, released in November, would apply to investors in exchange-traded funds and index funds as well as subsidiaries of Chinese companies designated as owned or controlled by the Chinese military. The ”frequently asked questions” release, posted on the Treasury website on Monday, came after Reuters and other news outlets reported that a debate was raging within the Trump administration over the guidance. The State Department and the Department of Defense (DOD) had pushed back against a bid by Treasury Department to water down the executive order, a source said. More Here
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs led by gains in banks, financials
Indian indices opened at record higher on Tuesday following positive sentiment in the Asian peers. Asian shares were higher with Japanese stocks hitting a 29-year high, as hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetites. The Sensex rose 225 points to its all-time high of 47,579 while the Nifty gained 70 points to its record high of 13,943. The gains in the domestic indices were mainly led by banks and financial stocks. All other sectors also witnessed buying at the opening. On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, HDFC Life, Axis Bank and SBI were the top gainers while Asian PAints and Tech Mahindra were the only 2 stocks in the red.
RBI officials back 4% inflation target ahead of review
India should maintain its medium-term inflation target at 4 percent when it carries out a five-year review of the goal in March, two senior central bank officials recommended in a paper released on the banks’s website on Monday. Retail inflation has stayed around 7 percent over the last three months, as the government pumped money into the system to revive Asia’s third biggest economy from the impact of the coronavirus crisis. High food prices have also contributed to the rise, limiting the space for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to further ease its monetary policy.
Farm protest: Over 1,500 telecom towers damaged in Punjab
More than 1,500 telecom towers in Punjab have been damaged by farmers protesting against the three farm laws, disrupting services in some pockets, sources said. Power supply to towers that relay telecom signals was snapped and cables cut in several parts of the state as farmers vented their anger on the infrastructure owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's firm Jio as they saw him along with infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani as major beneficiaries of the new laws. Neither Ambani's Reliance group nor Adani's companies are into the business of procuring food grains from farmers. More here
Dollar languishes amid pandemic aid optimism, pound meanders
The dollar languished near a 2-1/2-year low on Tuesday with demand for safe-havens flagging as U.S. lawmakers pushed forward with a COVID-19 relief package. The House of Representatives voted on Monday to increase stimulus payments to qualified Americans to $2,000 from $600, sending the measure on to the Senate for a vote. Last week’s Brexit agreement, while bare bones, also supported the outlook for global growth, lifting Asian stocks on Tuesday following Wall Street gains.
Asian shares jump on U.S. stimulus, Japan's Nikkei at 29-year high
Asian shares jumped on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks hitting a 29-year high, as hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetites. Japan’s Nikkei leapt 0.9 percent to its highest since March 1991, while Australian shares climbed 0.7 percent and futures for the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent. The U.S. House of Representatives had voted earlier to increase stimulus payments to qualified Americans to $2,000 from $600, sending the measure on to the Senate for a vote.
Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh record levels on Monday led by gains in banking, metals and realty stocks amid positive global cues. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 ending more than 1 percent higher each. Barring Nifty Pharma, all the other sectoral indices ended in the green.
