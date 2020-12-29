Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty at record highs led by gains in banks, financials

Market quote by VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Liquidity continues to drive markets. With two more days to go in this month, FII inflows are likely to cross Rs 60000 cr in December on top of the Rs60300 cr that came in November. India's performance is in line with the performance of other emerging market peers but valuations are much higher. Mid-small-caps which have outperformed during the last 6 months have some more steam to go up. Also the Bank Index is still 5% below its peak. So, some more catching up is possible there as the Q3 results from private sector banking majors will be good. That said, aggressive buying at peak valuations is not advisable"