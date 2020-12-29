  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty at record highs led by gains in banks, financials

Pranati Deva | Published: December 29, 2020 09:53 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened at a record higher on Tuesday following positive sentiment in the Asian peers. The Sensex rose 344 points to its all-time high of 47,698 while the Nifty gained 92 points to its record high of 13,965. The gains in the domestic indices were mainly led by banks, financials, however, all other sectors, barings metal index, were also positive.

