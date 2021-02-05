Stock Market Live: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty above 14,950; RBI keeps repo rates unchanged

Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey

On SBI

My reading says SBI will definitely have relatively better times. The rerating is on the cards for the stock.

On Autos

In my viewpoint, most of the auto companies are relatively better placed at this point of time. So they have run up. Maybe some more steam is left, maybe auto ancillary would be the next ones to follow. So relatively confident about this space, selectively we will have to buy when the market gives a correction.

On consumption

They are well priced. To buy them afresh, you will definitely keep on monitoring. Apart from fundamentals, you have to keep on monitoring, how much additional fund flow is coming into the market. As long as you continue to see additional fund flow coming in, some of these high price stocks would maintain the level at which they are or maybe they will go slightly up but how much headroom they would have, I am not too sure, not too confident. This market is running up ahead of time, premium valuations are assigned to most of the companies, from that perspective certainly the buying would happen only if there is a correction from my side.