Stock Market Live: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty above 14,950; RBI keeps repo rates unchanged

New Listing | Stove Kraft shares lists at Rs 498
Stove Kraft share price were listed with a 29.35 percent premium at Rs 498 on the National Stock Exchange on Friday as against issue price of Rs 385 per share. On the BSE, it rose 21.30 percent to Rs 467 in the opening.
Buzzing | Hero MotoCorp stock at 52-week high after strong Q3 earnings
Shares of Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer, rose almost 4 percent to hit a record high of Rs 3,575.00 apiece in early trade on Friday after the company reported strong December quarter earnings, beating street estimates on all fronts.
The auto major posted 23.2 percent jump in Q3FY21 net profit at Rs 1,084.5 crore from Rs 880.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue during the quarter increased 39.7 percent to Rs 9,775.8 crore from Rs 6.996.7 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The company registered its highest-ever revenue driven by 19.7 percent sales volume growth at 18.45 lakh units. On the operational front, EBITDA rose 36.1 percent to Rs 1,413.6 crore from Rs 1,039 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 30 bps to 14.5 percent from 14.8 percent, YoY.
Hero MotoCorp declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share and a special dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
We have hit the 15,000 marks and the markets did it with utmost ease! While the Nifty was a tad shy since the last couple of days, it managed to conquer the psychological level. We should scale higher to levels closer to 15,200 and this could be achieved by this month itself. 14,500 is good support for the index and intraday corrections can be positively utilized to initiate or add positions.
Buzzing | SBI shares surge 15% to hit 52-week high post Q3 earnings
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) surged 15 percent on Friday after the public sector lender reported better than expected earnings for the December quarter. The sentiment was also lifted after brokerages retained their bullish view on the stock and raised the target price for a 12-month period on strong asset quality outcome post-COVID-19. The stock rose as much as 15 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 408 per share on BSE.
The country's largest lender reported a net profit of Rs 5,196.2 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, down 6.9 percent from Rs 5,583.4 crore in the year-ago period.Net interest income (NII) for the firm in Q3FY21 rose 3.7 percent to Rs 28,820 crore from Rs 27,779 crore, YoY, in line with the poll estimates. The domestic net interest margin was flat on a sequential basis at 3.34 percent.
Market Opens | The Indian equity market opened higher on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy outcome amid positive global cues. The benchmark Sensex hit 51,000, while the Nifty scaled 15,000 level for the first time ever. All the sector traded in the green led by banks, auto and FMCG stocks. Nifty Bank also hit all0time high. Broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 also supported the rally.
Oil prices rise to highest in a year on US growth optimism, crude supply restraint
Oil prices climbed on Friday to their highest levels in a year, extending a run of strong gains this week, boosted by the continued commitment of producers to hold back crude supply and positive signs of economic growth in the United States, a Reuters report said. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 51 cents, or 0.9%, to $56.73 a barrel by 0210 GMT, after touching a high of $56.75, the most since Jan. 22 last year. The benchmark contract is on track for a weekly gain of nearly 9%, which would be its biggest weekly gain since October. Brent crude futures climbed 45 cents, or 0.8%, to $59.28 a barrel, after hitting a high of $59.32, its highest since Feb. 20 last year. Brent is on track to rise 6% this week.
Markets were encouraged by stronger-than-expected orders for US goods in December, pointing to strength in manufacturing, and hopes for swift approval by lawmakers of President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Central Bank likely to hold rates, Governor to make statement at 10 am
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to announce its monetary policy today after a three-day policy meet. The Central Bank is likely to hold interest rates and keep the stance accommodative, in the first policy after Budget 2021. The Reserve Bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its meeting on Wednesday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make a statement on the MPC's decision at 10 am. A post-policy press conference will be held at 12 pm. The current repo rate stands at a record low of 4 percent and reverse repo rate is at 3.35 percent.
Follow our Live blog on RBI Policy here.
Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey
On SBI
My reading says SBI will definitely have relatively better times. The rerating is on the cards for the stock.
On Autos
In my viewpoint, most of the auto companies are relatively better placed at this point of time. So they have run up. Maybe some more steam is left, maybe auto ancillary would be the next ones to follow. So relatively confident about this space, selectively we will have to buy when the market gives a correction.
On consumption
They are well priced. To buy them afresh, you will definitely keep on monitoring. Apart from fundamentals, you have to keep on monitoring, how much additional fund flow is coming into the market. As long as you continue to see additional fund flow coming in, some of these high price stocks would maintain the level at which they are or maybe they will go slightly up but how much headroom they would have, I am not too sure, not too confident. This market is running up ahead of time, premium valuations are assigned to most of the companies, from that perspective certainly the buying would happen only if there is a correction from my side.
Govt releases new public sector enterprise policy
The government has released a new 'Public Sector Enterprise Policy', under which atomic energy, space, defence, trans and telecom, power, petro, coal, other minerals, banking, insurance and financial services will be classified as strategic sectors. The remaining companies in strategic sectors will be considered for privatization/merger/closure and non-strategic sectors will be considered for privatization, where feasible or for closure.
In strategic sectors, the minimum presence of existing companies at the holding level will be retained under government control. The government, however, said that the ongoing strategic divestment of CPSEs won’t be affected by this policy.
BSE market capitalisation crosses historic Rs 200 lakh crore mark
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies on Thursday crossed the historic Rs 200 lakh crore mark for the first time, driven by a continuous rally in the broader market. Riding high on the bullish investor sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a record Rs 2,00,47,191.31 crore at close of trade. The 30-share BSE index closed the day with a gain of 358.54 points or 0.71 percent at its lifetime peak of 50,614.29. This is the fourth consecutive day of gains for the markets. "It is a matter of immense pride that, since 1875, BSE has acted as a catalyst to help create immense wealth to the tune of Rs 200 lakh crore amounting to USD 2.75 trillion." BSE has also become the world's ninth-largest exchange in terms of listed companies' market capitalisation, as on date, Chauhan added. In four days, the 30-share BSE benchmark has gained 4,328.52 points or 9.35 percent, mainly propelled by the euphoria over the Union Budget. Investor wealth has jumped by over Rs 14.34 lakh crore to Rs 2,00,47,191.31 crore in four days. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record high levels on Thursday, extending their gaining streak for the fourth consecutive session, led by a surge banking, metals and FMCG stocks. The Sensex ended 358.54 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 50,614.29, while the Nifty gained 105.70 points or 0.71 percent to close at 14,895.65. The Bank Nifty jumped to an all-time high level above the 35,000-mark as the index continued its upward trend after Budget announcements. The index has surged over 13 percent since Budget. Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank soaring over 5 percent followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty Auto.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!