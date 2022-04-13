Stock market holidays: BSE, NSE to remain closed for next 4 days; trading to resume on April 18

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be closed for four consecutive days starting Thursday as per the list of stock market holidays 2022, available on the official BSE and NSE websites.

The stock markets will remain closed on April 14 on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, as well as on Friday (April 15) on account of Good Friday.

As a result of the stock market holidays, the exchanges will not witness any action in Equity, Derivative, and SLB Segments on these days.

Also Read:

On Saturday (April 16) and Sunday (April 17), the share market will remain closed because of regular weekly holidays. The market will resume trading on Monday (April 18).

Meanwhile, equity benchmarks wiped out early gains and settled lower for the third day in a row on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling over 237 points, pulled down by HDFC twins amid persistent foreign fund outflows and mixed global trends.

Despite a firm opening, the Sensex failed to hold on to the momentum and declined 237.44 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 58,338.93. During the day, it tanked 285.14 points or 0.48 percent to 58,291.23.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 17,475.65. From the 30-share Sensex pack, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the major laggards.

In contrast, ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the prominent gainers. "Nifty remained volatile with a largely negative bias throughout the session," according to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Also, trading in markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will start from 9.00 am onwards from April 18, with the restoration of pre-pandemic trading timings. Currently, the markets open at 10.00 am.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by RBI were changed on April 7, 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that had resulted in operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks. Later, with the easing of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.