Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain shut today for Holi

Indian financial markets will remain shut on Friday on account of Holi. The capital and money markets will resume trading on March 21.

Trading in the cash as well as derivatives segments of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be available next on Monday. MCX will be shut for the morning session (9 am to 5 pm) today but will resume trading in the evening session.

On Thursday, key Indian equity indices Nifty50 and Sensex ended on a positive note following strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve's first rate hike in more than three years and upbeat commentary on the world's largest economy, thereby boosting investor sentiment.

Nifty50 ended at 17,287.05 and Sensex closed at 57,863.93, both up nearly 2 percent. Gains in shares of companies that provide financial services contributed the most to the rise in the headline indices.

The Indian stock market will also remain closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti and April 15 for Good Friday.