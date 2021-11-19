Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Indian equity markets -- BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) -- will remain closed on Friday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading in currency, debt and equity segments will remain suspended today, as per the list of stock market holidays for 2021.

While activity in the commodity segment will also remain suspended from 9 AM to 5 PM, it will reopen for the evening session, at 5 PM.

Indian equity benchmarks tumbled on Thursday amid weak global cues, extending losses to a third straight day. Selling pressure across sectors, led by IT, financial and auto shares, pulled the headline indices lower, though strength in select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and SBI lent some support.

The 30-scrip index fell 372.3 points or 0.6 percent to end at 59,636 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,764.8, down 133.9 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close.

Markets will resume trading as usual on Monday, November 22.