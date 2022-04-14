The Indian stock market is closed on Thursday on the occasion of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti. Trading in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments will also remain suspended today. Markets will be closed on Friday as well on the account of a public holiday on Good Friday.

On Wednesday, equity benchmarks wiped out early gains and settled lower for the third day in a row, with the Sensex falling over 237 points. The Sensex declined 237.44 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 58,338.93. During the day, it tanked 285.14 points or 0.48 percent to 58,291.23.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 17,475.65. From the 30-share Sensex pack, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the major laggards.

In contrast, ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the prominent gainers.

Meanwhile, retail inflation soared to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March, and remained above the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level, while factory output grew just 1.7 percent in February, according to official data released on Tuesday.