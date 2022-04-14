0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today on Ambedkar Jayanti

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

On Wednesday, the Sensex declined 237.44 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 58,338.93. The NSE Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 17,475.65.

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today on Ambedkar Jayanti
The Indian stock market is closed on Thursday on the occasion of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti. Trading in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments will also remain suspended today. Markets will be closed on Friday as well on the account of a public holiday on Good Friday.
On Wednesday, equity benchmarks wiped out early gains and settled lower for the third day in a row, with the Sensex falling over 237 points. The Sensex declined 237.44 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 58,338.93. During the day, it tanked 285.14 points or 0.48 percent to 58,291.23.
On similar lines, the NSE Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 17,475.65. From the 30-share Sensex pack, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the major laggards.
In contrast, ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the prominent gainers.
Meanwhile, retail inflation soared to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March, and remained above the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level, while factory output grew just 1.7 percent in February, according to official data released on Tuesday.
Tags
Next Article

Oil markets open slightly lower as market weighs mixed supply signals

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More