Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today on account of Good Friday

Trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended Friday on account of Good Friday.

This is the second day in a row that the market is closed. On Thursday, it was closed on the occasion of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti. Trading in Equity, Derivative, and SLB Segments will also remain suspended.

Before closing for the long weekend, Indian equity benchmarks wiped out early gains and settled lower for the third day in a row on Wednesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and mixed global trends.

Despite a firm opening, the Sensex failed to hold on to the momentum and declined 237.44 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 58,338.93. During the day, it tanked 285.14 points or 0.48 percent to 58,291.23. The NSE Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 17,475.65.

The stock market will resume trading on April 18.

Global markets

Wall Street stocks fell in overnight trade, while bond yields and the dollar rose on Thursday as investors worried about the potential for aggressive US policy tightening as other central banks around the world moved to reduce support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1136.36 points, or 0.33 percent, to 34,451.23, the S&P 500 lost 54 points, or 1.21 percent, to 4,392.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 292.51 points, or 2.14 percent, to 13,351.08.