Stock market crash wipes out Rs 15.72 lakh crore investor wealth in just 3 days

Updated : March 18, 2020 08:15 PM IST

Intense selling engulfed the equity market for yet another day, with the benchmark index Sensex plummeting 1,709.58 points or 5.59 percent on Wednesday.
Since Monday, Sensex plunged 5,233.97 points to hit a one-year low of 28,613.05 as fears of global recession due to coronavirus pandemic hit investor sentiment.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 15,72,913.52 crore in three days to reach Rs 1,13,53,329.30 crore on Wednesday.
