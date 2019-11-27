#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
Stock gains to be limited in 2020 as economy slows, says poll

Updated : November 27, 2019 09:59 AM IST

The BSE Sensex index was forecast to rise another 6.7 percent to 43,645 by end of next year from Monday's close of 40,889.
When asked what would most likely drive Indian stocks over the next 12 months, a significant minority of respondents — 17 of 48 — said it would be a recovery in demand and 15 analysts said global capital inflows.
A separate Reuters poll predicted the RBI would cut its key interest rate for the sixth consecutive time at its meeting next week and ease again next year, which might provide a further boost to domestic equities.
