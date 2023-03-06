STL announces adoption of science-based target initiatives to be net-zero by 2030

STL mentioned that as part of the Net-Zero strategy, eight of its 11 global plants are now Zero Waste and six are Zero Liquid Discharge facilities.
Global optical and digital solutions company Sterlite Technology Ltd. (STL) on Monday announced that it has adopted the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for transparent and granular carbon monitoring, control, and disclosure.
STL joins a group of companies that will decarbonise operations in a target-based manner and these targets will be published on the SBTi website.
Sterlite Technology is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise, and Data Centre networks.
Shares of STL are trading higher by 1.61 percent at Rs 164.