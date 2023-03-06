English
STL announces adoption of science based target initiatives to be net zero by 2030

STL announces adoption of science-based target initiatives to be net-zero by 2030

2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 6, 2023 2:48:45 PM IST (Published)

STL mentioned that as part of the Net-Zero strategy, eight of its 11 global plants are now Zero Waste and six are Zero Liquid Discharge facilities.

Global optical and digital solutions company Sterlite Technology Ltd. (STL) on Monday announced that it has adopted the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for transparent and granular carbon monitoring, control, and disclosure.

STL is now among the 0.01 percent of Indian companies that have committed to SBTi. The step is a part of STL’s strategy to become a Net-Zero company by 2030 and drive towards UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The company has also increased indigenous sustainable procurement in cable manufacturing to 61 percent in the fiscal year 2022 from 55 percent in the fiscal year 2021 and recycled more than 1,45,000 cubic metres of water at its facilities.
SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to assess the complexity of ICT and quantify its impact on the environment. Internet and digital networks account for 2 percent of the global carbon output.

STL joins a group of companies that will decarbonise operations in a target-based manner and these targets will be published on the SBTi website.

Sterlite Technology is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise, and Data Centre networks.

Shares of STL are trading higher by 1.61 percent at Rs 164.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
