The share price of Sterlite Technologies surged as much as 6 percent on Wednesday after the company teamed up with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network for the telco across 10 circles.

At 11:23 am, the stock was trading higher by 4.77 percent at 164.75 per share on the NSE.

The modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver enhanced scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth, the company said in a statement.

The densely fiberized network, will also form the foundation for many next-gen services such as 5G, FTTH, IoT, enterprise networks, and Industry 4.0.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has been a long-term partner to Airtel in the optical connectivity space. Commenting on the partnership, Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said, "This 5G-ready and high capacity network will enable us to provide faster delivery of new services, while delivering an enhanced user experience."

Recently, TRAI had released a consultation paper on issues related to broadband speed. It has also asked Local Cable Operators to reason out their prevention from providing broadband services.

However, for Airtel's project, STL will use its end-to-end deployment solution – LEAD 360o. It comes with features like robotics cable blowing and Artificial Intelligence bots. This solution will create multiple efficiencies, enable faster launch readiness, and enhanced network quality for the telco.