Sterlite Tech expands collaboration with Vocus Group in Australia

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Sterlite Tech has previously provided its optical networking solutions, Opticonn, for brownfield network build projects.

Buy / Sell Sterlite Techno share TRADE

Sterlite Technologies has expanded its collaboration with the Vocus Group in Australia for the latter's Project Horizon.

The company will provide high-strength optical fibre cables for Vocus' inter-capital network extension program. Sterlite Tech has previously provided its optical networking solutions, Opticonn, for brownfield network build projects.

As a fibre partner for Project Horizon, Sterlite will support Vocus’ network rollout with a state-of-the-art design combined with high-tensile and crush-strength cable technology. The cables have a design life of more than 30 years, ensuring Project Horizon will continue to deliver high-capacity connectivity through the Pilbara until the 2050s even in harsh environmental conditions.

“We are confident that, with our purpose-engineered optical networking solutions, we will support Vocus in this rollout and help them deliver high-speed, high-capacity networks for the country,” Paul Atkinson, CEO of Sterlite's Optical Networking Business, was quoted as saying.

in the news Sterlite Tech was

earlier this month when it announced that it would sell its entire 80 percent stake in UK-based Impact Data Solutions to Hexatronic Group for an initial consideration of GBP 9.6 million, just three years after acquiring the company. It now expects large opportunities in India linked to Bharat Net and does not see the need for further acquisitions to grow the business.

Shares of Sterlite Tech are down 1 percent as of 1:20 PM and are trading at Rs 179.75.