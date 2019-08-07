Market
Sterling & Wilson Solar IPO subscribed 9% on first day of bidding
Updated : August 07, 2019 07:28 AM IST
The initial public offer of Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd was subscribed 9 percent on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. Its price range has been fixed at Rs 775-780 per share. The issue will close on August 8.
The IPO through which the company plans to raise about Rs 3,125 crore received bids for 21,06,264 shares against the total issue size of 2,21,77,418 shares, as per NSE data.
