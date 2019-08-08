Market

Sterling & Wilson Solar IPO subscribed 32% on second day of bidding

Updated : August 08, 2019 07:35 AM IST

The initial public offer of Sterling & Wilson Solar Limited was subscribed 32 percent on the second day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO is in a price range of Rs 775-780 per share.

The IPO through which the company plans to raise about Rs 3,125 crore received bids for 71,05,867 shares as against the total issue size of 2,21,77,418 shares, as per the NSE data.