Sterling & Wilson Solar IPO sails through with 92% subscription
Updated : August 09, 2019 07:32 AM IST
The initial public offer of Shapoorji Pallonji group firm Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd sailed through on Thursday with 92 percent subscription that will raise around Rs 2,900 crore.
The IPO, through which the company plans to raise about Rs 3,125 crore, received bids for 1,89,32,835 shares against the total issue size of 2,21,77,418 shares.
The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 775-780 per share. According to the statement, the IPO closed successfully, backed by marquee global institutional investors.
