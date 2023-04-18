English
Sterling and Wilson wins three rural electrification orders worth Rs 1,080 crore

By Jitesh Jha  Apr 18, 2023 2:45:36 PM IST (Published)

Last month, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had emerged as a successful bidder for a project worth Rs 2,100 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd. has won three new rural electrification orders under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked distribution sector scheme.

The turnkey projects are worth Rs 1,080 crore. This is the first order awarded by the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd. (CSPDCL) in Rajnandgaon district, Chhattisgarh, followed by other two orders awarded by South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL) in Nalanda (also covering districts in Nawada) and Gaya.
These projects are aimed at development of distribution infrastructure at electric supply circle and will positively impact the lives of lakhs of people in the regions, and come with a 30-month timeline.
"Sterling and Wilson with its superior execution expertise is perfectly poised to leverage the growing opportunities in T&D space in India and international markets," newly appointed T&D business CEO, Sudhir Mahajan was quoted as saying.
Last month, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had emerged as a successful bidder for a project worth Rs 2,100 crore.
The company said it was the successful bidder for the balance of system (BOS) package comprising 4 blocks of 300MW(AC) each in the proposed 1200 MW Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.
Shares of Sterling & Wilson are trading 2.2 percent higher at Rs 304.30.
X