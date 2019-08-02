#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Sterling and Wilson Solar's Rs 3,125 crore IPO to open on August 6

Updated : August 02, 2019 07:55 AM IST

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd will hit the bourses with its initial public offer (IPO) to raise around Rs 3,125 crore on August 6, 2019.
Price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 775-780 per share, according to a company statement.
