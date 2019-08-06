#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Sterling and Wilson Solar raises Rs 1,406 crore from anchor investors

August 06, 2019

Initial public offering (IPO)-bound Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,406 crore from 27 anchor investors by allotting 1,80,28,846 equity shares at the upper band price of Rs 780 ahead of its initial issue that opens on August 6.
On August 1, Sterling said it will hit the bourses with its IPO to raise around Rs 3,125 crore on August 6.
The issue, which will close on August 8, comprises an offer for sale by promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and the company aggregating up to Rs 2,083.33 crore and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala totalling Rs 1,041.67 crore.
Sterling and Wilson Solar raises Rs 1,406 crore from anchor investors
