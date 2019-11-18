Sterling and Wilson Solar crisis: All you need to know
Updated : November 18, 2019 12:18 PM IST
The promoters were supposed to pay Rs 2,563 crore to Sterling and Wilson Solar by November 18
Of this, Rs 2,335 crore was the principal and the remaining was interest.
The promoters only repaid Rs 250 crore and wrote to Sterling and Wilson’s board on November 14 seeking a revised repayment schedule citing "significant and rapid deterioration in credit markets."
