Sterling and Wilson Renewable shares extend gains to 2nd day

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SW Solar) shares gained on Friday, rising for a second straight day. The stock jumped as much as seven percent to Rs 419.5 apiece on BSE, though still nearly 18 percent away from a 52-week high touched in November 2021.

At 2:25 pm, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy shares were up 5.1 percent at Rs 412.2 apiece on BSE with large volume. A total of 4.7 lakh SW Solar shares had changed hands so far on Friday, as against a daily average of 91,000 in the past two weeks.

Reliance Industries shares were flat at Rs 2,534.5 apiece.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable shares have been in focus this week, after Reliance Industries executed an agreement to acquire a 40 percent stake in the EPC solutions provider from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, a promoter of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries' wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance New Energy Solar , acquired 1.8 crore shares of Sterling & Wilson Renewable, in an off-market deal at Rs 375 apiece, for Rs 690 crore.

Post-acquisition, Reliance New Energy Solar holds a 25.16 percent stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company's stake has come down to 33.06 percent from 42.76 percent.