Nuvama's price target for Sterling & Wilson projects a potential upside of 58 percent.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend
IST7 Min(s) Read
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada
IST4 Min(s) Read
Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. with a buy rating and a potential upside of 58 percent from current levels.
The brokerage's buy rating comes with a price target of Rs 454.
Nuvama is forecasting a V-shaped earnings turnaround for the company starting financial year 2024 as old loss-making orders get grandfathered and new, large and profitable orders ensure operating leverage.
The brokerage is expecting a net cash balance sheet by financial year 2024, led by negative working capital, which will spur strong, positive cash flow.
The company has accreditation in 17 international geographies that have high entry barriers. It’ll enable Sterling and Wilson to leverage global solar capacity growth in excess of 15 percent CAGR.
Nuvama also cited Sterling & Wilson's game-changing synergies with Reliance Industries - in-house sourcing of modules and co-bidding, low borrowing costs, strong bank guarantees and greater risk mitigation as reasons behind its bullish stance.
In February, Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) green arm Reliance New Energy Solar acquired a 40 percent stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy by purchasing 19.66 million shares in an off-market deal.
The initial V-shaped recovery can speed up to a hockey stick curve, if the mammoth G H2 and middle east-like opportunities materialise.
Nuvama terms Sterling & Wilson to be a high-risk, high-return opportunity and that its turnaround hinges on a lumpy order inflow. It has initiated coverage with a "braveheart" buy rating as the company is an early opportunity in the nascent but potentially huge environmentally positive new energy space, which does not have many pure play opportunities.
Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy were trading 3.86 percent higher at Rs 299.90, up 3.86 percent, on BSE at 12.08pm on Tuesday.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!