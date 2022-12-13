Nuvama's price target for Sterling & Wilson projects a potential upside of 58 percent.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. with a buy rating and a potential upside of 58 percent from current levels.

The brokerage's buy rating comes with a price target of Rs 454.

Nuvama is forecasting a V-shaped earnings turnaround for the company starting financial year 2024 as old loss-making orders get grandfathered and new, large and profitable orders ensure operating leverage.

The brokerage is expecting a net cash balance sheet by financial year 2024, led by negative working capital, which will spur strong, positive cash flow.

The company has accreditation in 17 international geographies that have high entry barriers. It’ll enable Sterling and Wilson to leverage global solar capacity growth in excess of 15 percent CAGR.

Nuvama also cited Sterling & Wilson's game-changing synergies with Reliance Industries - in-house sourcing of modules and co-bidding, low borrowing costs, strong bank guarantees and greater risk mitigation as reasons behind its bullish stance.

In February, Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) green arm Reliance New Energy Solar acquired a 40 percent stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy by purchasing 19.66 million shares in an off-market deal.

The initial V-shaped recovery can speed up to a hockey stick curve, if the mammoth G H2 and middle east-like opportunities materialise.

Nuvama terms Sterling & Wilson to be a high-risk, high-return opportunity and that its turnaround hinges on a lumpy order inflow. It has initiated coverage with a "braveheart" buy rating as the company is an early opportunity in the nascent but potentially huge environmentally positive new energy space, which does not have many pure play opportunities.