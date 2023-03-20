Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy bags order worth Rs 2,100 crore from NTPC REL

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd ended at Rs 300.05, down by Rs 12.00, or 3.85 percent on the BSE.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWRE) on Monday said it has emerged as a successful bidder for a project worth Rs 2,100 crore.

The company said it was the successful bidder for the balance of system (BOS) package comprising 4 blocks of 300MW(AC) each in the proposed 1200 MW Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

The aggregate capacity is 1500 MW (DC). The total bid value, including operation and maintenance (O&M) for three years, would be Rs 2,100 crore (inclusive of taxes), it said.

Having a presence in 25 countries, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid and energy storage solutions. The company has a portfolio of 12.8 gw apart from managing operations and maintenance portfolio of around 6 gw.

For the third quarter, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 99.15 crore during the December quarter, mainly due to lower expenses. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 428.78 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 417.65 crore in the October-December quarter as against Rs 1,502.23 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year. Total expenses of the company also came down to Rs 512.79 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,918.68 crore.