Sterling and Wilson jumps 10% post quarterly earnings

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy jumped as much as 10 percent on Friday after reporting its quarterly numbers.

The company’s loss narrowed to Rs 126.30 crore from Rs 346.85 crore a year ago. However, revenue from operations fell to Rs 1071.03 crore in the quarter ended March from Rs 1,364.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents came in at Rs 457.51 crore as of March end as compared to Rs 219.82 crore a year ago.

At 1214 IST, shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy were trading 7.2 percent higher at Rs 369.5 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 3 percent today.

The stock has gained after two days of consecutive losses. It is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

In the past month, the stock has gained 19 percent.