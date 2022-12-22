Steel Strips Wheels acquires 26% stake in Clean Max Astria

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) ended at Rs 153.25, down by Rs 3.95, or 2.51 percent on the BSE.

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) on Thursday, December 22, said it has acquired a 26 percent stake in Clean Max Astria Private Ltd. In an exchange filing, the company said, "We would like to inform you that Steel Strips Wheels Ltd has acquired 2,600 shares of Rs 1O each (26 percent stake of paid-up share capital) in Clean Max Astria Private Ltd for a consideration of Rs 26,000."

Also, it said, "It will further invest, in one or more tranches, about Rs 3.96 crore in clean Max Astria Private Ltd maintaining its shareholding to 26 percent of the paid-up share capital as per the shareholder's agreement."

The acquisition is done for establishing and developing wind and solar hybrid power generation facilities in Gujarat, having wind turbine generators of 3.3 l4VA capacity and a solar capacity of 2.64 MWp (DC) by entering into an energy supply agreement and shareholders agreement.

The power generated from the project will be supplied exclusively to SSWL and Clean Max Astria Private will be the operator of the entire project as a generator.