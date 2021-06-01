Steel stocks under pressure after MS says prices to rise in June; Nifty Metal down 2.5% Updated : June 01, 2021 14:14:56 IST The Metal index fell nearly 2.5 percent in today's session with SAIL, JSPL, Tata Steel and JSW Steel down 3-5 percent. Morgan Stanley noted that its channel checks indicate steel price hikes of Rs 3,250-10,000 per tonne across flat steel and coated products. Published : June 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply