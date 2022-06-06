Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSP and others gained in trade on Monday as softening of prices of key raw materials favoured sentiment, while state-owned iron ore supplier NMDC shares plunged.

Buy / Sell Tata Steel share TRADE

Steel stocks gained on Monday outperforming in an otherwise weak market as the reduction in prices of key raw materials boosted sentiment for the sector. Shares of JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and Tata Steel gained by up to 3 percent in trade on Monday.

The sentiment turned positive as prices of iron ore and coking coal, key raw materials used in steel production, have fallen sharply in the last 10 days, while the reopening of Chinese cities after weeks of coronavirus-induced lockdowns improved the demand outlook.

State-owned National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has slashed iron ore prices twice in a span of 10 days, reducing its prices by around 25 percent, while the cost of coking coal has also softened by $80 in the past 10 days. Coking coal, also known as metallurgical coal, is used to create coke, one of the key irreplaceable inputs for the production of steel.

NMDC shares, however, slipped 4.5 percent as the price cut comes at a time when demand is expected to pick up as major Chinese cities reopen, dampening sentiment in the ore supplier stock.

The company's profits are set to be under stress after the government recently raised export duty on iron ore and now the price cut adds to woes. The January-March quarter results showed NMDC's operating margins had suffered sharp erosion owing to lower realisations and higher expenses. Even the Bank of America report had highlighted these concerns and pointed at significant downside risks.

Meanwhile, industry sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government is trying to rein in inflation by cooling domestic steel market. A further fall in raw material price will lead to fall of Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 per tonne in steel price, they added.