Business Steel companies recover sharply on increased demand, rise in export price, benign input costs Updated : August 12, 2020 03:28 PM IST India's finished steel production improved sequentially to 6.8 million ton in the month of July as against 6.1 million ton in June. July witnessed a significant surge in domestic auto sales driven by rural demand and re-stocking of inventory by dealers.