Steel companies recover sharply on increased demand, rise in export price, benign input costs

The metal sector has seen a sharp recovery on the back of improvement in domestic steel demand, an increase in the hot-rolled coil (HRC) export prices, and benign input cost. This has led the Nifty Metal index to surge around 35 percent in 3 months while the index gained over 48 percent since the month of April.

In the last three months, shares of Tata Steel rallied over 49 percent, JSW Steel surged over 45 percent while Jindal Steel & Power jumped 132 percent.

India’s finished steel production improved sequentially to 6.8 million tons in the month of July as against 6.1 million tons in June. Though it declined by 44 percent year-on-year YTD FY21 to 19.7 million tons.

The private sector steel producers have seen a market share gain YTD FY21 as the PSUs’ total steel production declined to 14 percent from 16 percent during the same period. The share of secondary producers in total finished steel production has declined to 35 percent from 42 percent.

Steel companies such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) are operating at normalized levels.

“Tata Steel’s management had earlier guided for normalised production levels from 2Q onwards. Post outbreak of COVID-19 in its Karnataka plant, JSW Steel’s operations have now returned to normalcy with capacity utilization of 90 percent.

JSPL continues to operate at normalized levels – July standalone production witnessed a 13 percent YoY growth to 0.6 million tons, while sales volume increased 29 percent YoY to 0.64 million tons. SAIL witnessed a 50 percent YoY growth in sales volume in July 2020,” brokerage JM Financials noted.

Meanwhile, India continued to be a net exporter of steel with exports of 4.6 million ton over April-July. India’s HRC export prices continue to witness a steep increase in tandem with strong China HRC price movement - $485/ton currently against $415/ton average in Q1.

Further, July witnessed a significant surge in domestic auto sales driven by rural demand and re-stocking of inventory by dealers.

Steel majors have hiked HRC prices by over Rs 2,000/ton, counting on the strong recovery in domestic demand, the brokerage noted. Also, July sales volume numbers for JSPL (+29% YoY) and SAIL (+50% YoY) further indicate a revival in domestic steel demand. Domestic inventory levels in the industry declined sequentially to 13 million tons in July from 13.4 million tons in June.

Additionally, the input cost environment for the steel companies remains largely benign owing to subdued coking coal prices.

“Steep increase in steel realisations coupled with moderate input cost pressures are likely to aid gross margins. Near-normal capacity utilisations across steel majors indicate better-fixed cost absorption in subsequent quarters. Expanding gross margins coupled with better-fixed cost absorption on higher production levels will likely lead to an improvement in EBITDA/t for steel majors,” JM Financial said.

It factors in higher volumes/spreads across ferrous names in tandem with the improved demand outlook.