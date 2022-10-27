SAIL procurement through government e-marketplace crosses Rs 10,000 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Shares of SAIL are among the top gainers on the Nifty Metal index.

Buy / Sell SAIL share TRADE

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has become the first Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to cross Rs 10,000 crore in procurement through the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM).

The company's procurement value in the financial year 2018-19 stood at a modest Rs 2.7 crore.

One of India's largest steel producers, SAIL also ranked top among the CPSE procurers list in the financial year 2022 as well with a value of Rs 4,614 crore.

The company has achieved procurement of Rs 5,250 crore till date this year and is aiming to increase its GeM volumes further.

SAIL produces iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located principally in the eastern and central regions of India and situated close to domestic sources of raw materials. SAIL manufactures and sells a broad range of steel products.

The company had earlier crossed the landmark of Rs 1 lakh crore in annual turnover during the financial year 2022.

The turnover of Rs 1.03 lakh crore during the last financial year was a growth of over 50 percent from the financial year 2021.

Shares of SAIL are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 82.40 as of 1:35 PM. Sentiment is also getting a boost due to a decline in the US Dollar index.