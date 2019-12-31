#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Opening Bell: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 12,250; YES Bank among gainers
World stocks slip as rally pauses, dollar eases
Oil prices hit 3-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension
Rupee opens higher at 71.26 per dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Stars of 2019: NIIT Technologies outperforms Nifty IT hands down ⁠— Here is why

Updated : December 31, 2019 10:42 AM IST

Stars of 2019: NIIT Technologies outperforms Nifty IT hands down ⁠— Here is why
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jesuit priest with ties to Mother Teresa abused boy 1,000 times around world

Jesuit priest with ties to Mother Teresa abused boy 1,000 times around world

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV